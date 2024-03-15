Sibedge and EjadTech Partner to Provide Data Solutions to Enterprises in the MENA Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading software engineering company Sibedge and leading technology company EjadTech are joining forces to drive data solutions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Sibedge adds its big data and software engineering expertise to EjadTech's extensive experience in digital transformation, particularly for companies that rely heavily on data-intensive operations. This promising partnership positions them to offer customers a comprehensive solution to their data challenges.

The highly customizable LegatoData solution, driven and developed by Sibedge, enables organizations to securely store data on-premises or in the cloud, then efficiently process it to extract valuable insights, and finally present those insights in clear and actionable visualizations. This holistic approach ensures that any organization, regardless of size or capabilities, can effectively address its data challenges in any environment.

Both companies have ambitious goals, particularly in Saudi Arabia with its data localization regulations. They aim to leverage their combined strengths to deliver customized data solutions for the MENA region, enabling businesses to grow and sustain.

About Sibedge

Sibedge is a full-cycle software engineering company specializing in business automation and digital transformation. With over 17 years of experience and a global presence, Sibedge delivers innovative solutions to businesses across various industries.

About EjadTech

EjadTech is a leading technology company based in Saudi Arabia, offering a wide range of IT services, consultations, and digital transformation solutions. Committed to excellence, EjadTech strives to be at the forefront of the technology industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please contact: Samir Shammas, MENA Regional Manager, Sibedge, samir.shammas@sibedge.com