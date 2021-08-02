SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility

EcoVadis' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scorecards rate suppliers' environmental, ethical, and social practices across 190 commodities and 150 countries. The EcoVadis methodology covers 21 individual criteria across four themes, including: environment; labor & human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement. The methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000. For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com .

SI Group is constantly striving to find sustainable solutions in the development, manufacture, and application of its chemical products. "Our EcoVadis rating reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. We recognize we have an opportunity to make widespread impact through innovative chemistries and our actions as a company," said David Bradley, President & CEO at SI Group. "We look forward to working with our leading customers to focus not only on performance but also the sustainability of our products."

Earlier this year, SI Group expanded the role of Mike Farnell, SVP, General Counsel to include Chief Sustainability Officer to build upon SI Group's sustainability foundation and continue to progress as a sustainability leader in the chemical industry.

About EcoVadis

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, pharmaceutical, and industrial resins industries. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 24 facilities on five continents, serving customers in 90 countries with 2,800 employees worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Joseph Grande

ph: + 1.413.684.2463

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

