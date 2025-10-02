SI GROUP BUILDS EMEA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AZELIS

New collaboration will expand SI Group's customer reach complementing its long-standing partnership with Brenntag

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, announced today a new partnership with Azelis to expand its EMEA distribution network for plastics additives. Effective January 1, 2026, the partnership will extend SI Group's reach and strengthen its ability to serve customers with tailored solutions and local support. SI Group will also continue its collaboration with Brenntag, a trusted distribution partner since 2005, in select countries across the region.

Azelis and Brenntag were strategically selected to focus on the regions where each delivers the greatest market impact. By leveraging their respective salesforce strength, technical expertise, and warehousing capabilities, SI Group is enhancing customer access to products and support. In the EMEA region, SI Group will be represented by both distributors with coverage divided by country as outlined below:

Azelis : Nordic Countries, Baltic States, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, the UK/Ireland, and the Balkans.

: Nordic Countries, Baltic States, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, the UK/Ireland, and the Balkans. Brenntag : Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the Maghreb countries, and South Africa.

"Our partnership with Azelis is a significant step in our mission to provide advanced solutions and deliver extraordinary value to our customers across EMEA," says Robert Kaiser, Vice President of Polymer Solutions. "By welcoming them into our plastics additives network, alongside our trusted partner Brenntag, we're not only enhancing customer access today, we're building the foundation for the next phase of SI Group's strategic growth in the evolving plastics industry."

This new approach reinforces SI Group as a reliable, customer-centric partner, with a continued focus on investing in innovative solutions and initiatives to advance the plastics industry.

To explore SI Group's full portfolio of performance additives and solutions for the plastics industry, visit www.siigroup.com.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 19 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 1,600 employees worldwide. In 2025, SI Group received a bronze award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top 35 percent of the more than 150,000 companies worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com

