SI Group Appoints Rich Preziotti to Lead Additives Business

SCHENECTADY, New York, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, announced today the appointment of Rich Preziotti as Senior Vice President & President, Additives. This appointment follows the October 15, 2018 completion of the acquisition of SI Group by SK Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The transaction included the combination of SI Group with Addivant, an SK Capital portfolio company since 2013 and leading global producer of specialty additives.

Preziotti brings nearly 30 years of experience to SI Group, having recently served as President & CEO of Vertellus, a global specialty chemical company. Prior to that, he worked at Honeywell, where he held various leadership roles. Preziotti graduated from Union College with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He also holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. "Rich has a proven track record of impressive accomplishments leading global businesses, M&A projects and strategic growth initiatives," said Frank Bozich, SI Group CEO. "With the addition of Rich to our executive leadership team, we are positioned to realize our potential as a global specialty additives powerhouse."

Contemporaneous with these changes, John Steitz, former SI Group CEO, Additives, announced his intention to transition out of the company. Steitz was instrumental in the integration of SI Group and Addivant during the SK Capital acquisition process in 2018. "John's commitment during the integration process has been invaluable to our organization," said Frank Bozich, SI Group CEO. "His contributions to our organization have been impactful and enduring and we wish him much success on his future endeavors."

Additional leadership changes include:

Paul Tilley to become Senior Vice President & President, Chemical Intermediates & Industrial Resins

to become Senior Vice President & President, Chemical Intermediates & Industrial Resins Philip Ingham to become Vice President, Corporate Development

to become Vice President, Corporate Development Suresh Kalra to become Vice President, Industrial Resins & Specialties

