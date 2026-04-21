Shrieve Chemical Company Acquires FIS Chemicals Ltd.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and ABERDEEN, Scotland, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company ("Shrieve"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading global distributor of specialized chemicals serving a broad range of end markets, announced today that it has acquired FIS Chemicals Ltd. ("FIS"), a formulator, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance chemical solutions headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980, FIS has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, product innovation, and reliable supply across a range of industrial sectors, including oil and gas, renewables, marine, hospitality, and logistics. The acquisition expands Shrieve's product portfolio and deepens its presence in key end markets. Together, the companies are well positioned to enhance global capabilities, broaden the combined portfolio, and strengthen relationships across a diverse set of industries.

"We are pleased to welcome the FIS team to Shrieve," said Joey Gullion, Chief Executive Officer of Shrieve. "This combination expands our capabilities and deepens our relationships with customers across key industrial end markets. By bringing these teams together, we are better positioned to serve our customers and suppliers while continuing to build on the strong relationships we have established. We look forward to partnering with the FIS team as we execute on Shrieve's long-term growth strategy."

"We are proud of the business we have built at FIS and are excited to join the Shrieve platform," said Kenny Woods, Chief Executive Officer of FIS. "Our shared commitment to delivering value for customers makes this a strong strategic fit, and Shrieve's complementary product portfolio, global reach, and operational resources will further enhance our capabilities while preserving the customer relationships and technical expertise that define FIS. I look forward to continuing to lead the FIS team as part of the combined organization."

About FIS

FIS Chemicals, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, specializes in the formulation, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance chemical solutions for customers across a wide range of industrial sectors, including oil and gas, renewables, marine, hospitality, and logistics. Founded in 1980, the company has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, product innovation, and reliable supply, partnering with organizations of all sizes across global energy and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.fischem.co.uk.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a leading, value-added chemicals distributor serving a broad range of end markets globally. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has leveraged its knowledge network to find the best match between suppliers, customer needs, and product applications. Through its four operating segments, Industrial Distribution, Specialty Distribution, Specialty Lubricants, and Energy Products and Services, Shrieve markets nearly 1,500 products across more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.shrieve.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: John Ross, john@gemspring.com