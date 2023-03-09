Showcasing Indonesian "Wastra" in Modest Fashion to the World, IN2MOTIONFEST Comes to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Bank of Indonesia (BI), with the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai, proudly present the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MOTIONFEST) in Dubai. As a part of the Indonesian Investment Forum in Dubai (IIFD) held from 9 to 10 March 2023, the modest fashion show is bringing the beauty of Indonesian Heritage Textiles (WASTRA) to the international audience today.

IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai, showcasing wastra in modest fashion runway (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC))

"We are delighted to bring IN2MOTIONFEST to Dubai and showcase the best Indonesian modest fashion to the world," said K. Candra Negara, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai and Northern Emirates. "IN2MOTIONFEST provides a platform for Indonesian designers to broadcast their creativity and introduce the beauty of Indonesian Heritage Textiles (WASTRA). This event also looks to deepen the relationship between Indonesia and UAE, which has been growing over the years."

IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai features three well-known Indonesian designers collaborating with Wastra SMEs under the Bank of Indonesia's SME development program. Wastra refers to handmade fabrics spread throughout the Indonesian archipelago, where each region has unique techniques or patterns. The featured designers are working with Wastra that represent three regions in Indonesia: Java, Sumatera, and Eastern Indonesia. Itang Yunasz is collaborating with Isam's Silk Woven from Garut West Java, Khanaan Shamlan with Siak Sri Kemuning Woven from Riau, and Ayu Dyah Andari with Dayang Songket Sintang Woven from West Kalimantan.

"BI has been actively supporting the development of SMEs in the Indonesian modest fashion industry by facilitating various programs as they play a crucial role in the industry's growth. Holding events such as IN2MOTIONFEST will provide the necessary foundation and awareness for the Indonesian modest fashion in the Middle East, which is vital for its future in the global market," said Ita Rulina, Director of Islamic Economics and Finance Department Bank Indonesia.

Prominent guests of IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai consist of UAE government representatives, and representatives from the Indonesian Consulate General and the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Other notable guests include Indonesia's business partners, textile and fashion industry representatives, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) aggregators, the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC), and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC).

The Indonesian modest fashion industry has seen tremendous growth and has become one of the most profitable industries in Indonesia. According to the State of Global Islamic Economy Report 2022 , the global Muslim fashion market is currently around US$313 billion and is expected to reach US$375 billion by 2025. With Indonesia's current trajectory, they are poised to capture a significant share of the global modest fashion market in the coming years. The Middle East is an important market for the Indonesian modest fashion industry to harness, and events like IN2MOTIONFEST help promote the best of Indonesian modest fashion products to the world.

The IN2MOTIONFEST, held in Indonesia last year, was attended by 950 business actors and welcomed over 5,000 national and international attendees. More than 1,200 looks from 163 designers, including three international designers from Malaysia, Thailand, and France, were showcased. Based on the success and building off the continuing interest in the event, this current Dubai edition promises to be even bigger and better. IN2MOTIONFEST aims to become a world-renowned modest fashion event that supports Indonesian designers and brands to compete in a global landscape. The event seeks to enhance the capacity and linkage among domestic and global industry players.

For more information about IN2MOTIONFEST, please visit IN2MOTIONFEST Youtube @IN2MOTIONFEST Instagram, Indonesian Fashion Chamber YouTube, and @Indonesianfashionchamber Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029459/dubai_baru.jpg

SOURCE Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC)