Shout! Factory Deepens Engagement with Amagi to Distribute MST3K Series on FAST platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for broadcast TV and streaming TV, today announced that Shout! Factory, a leading independent entertainment company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of cult and classic pop culture, has expanded its partnership with Amagi to distribute its popular series – Mystery Science Theater 3000 (also known as MST3K) as a linear streaming channel. As part of the expanded engagement, MST3K will now be available to viewers on streaming TV and Free Ad-Supported TV platforms such as Twitch, STIRR, Vizio, and Redbox.

Shout! Factory first signed on Amagi in 2018 to manage the playout and distribution for its linear TV channel - Shout! Factory TV - a multi-platform streaming service offering an unrivalled blend of films, TV series, live streaming events and original content to a wide audience. Shout! Factory TV has become a go-to destination for fans of pop culture and great content including The Carol Burnett Show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Super Sentai series, Father Knows Best, The Saint, and others, in addition to Joel Hodgson's Mystery Science Theater 3000.

"Over the years, our focus has firmly been on offering the best of cult and classic pop culture to an ever-growing audience," said Gene Pao, Senior Vice President - Digital Enterprises at Shout! Factory. "Enabling this requires world-class digital capabilities and a reliable partner such as Amagi to help us deliver the best-in-class, broadcast quality viewing experience for our viewers. Amagi's deep technical integration with industry-leading streaming TV platforms gives us an edge to forge our expansion plans."

"Shout! Factory's strategy of creating a distinct set of content brands and offering TV-like experience to its viewers on streaming platforms is a powerful example of how businesses are responding to the shift in the industry - from traditional pay TV to new-age OTT viewing," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We are excited to collaborate with Shout! Factory as they expand their portfolio of linear streaming TV channels."

For content owners and digital networks who are looking to ride the new wave of streaming channels, Amagi offers end-to-end channel creation, distribution and monetization services with compatibility across video service platforms – Apple TV+, NBCUniversal's Peacock, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, STIRR, The Roku Channel, Twitch TV, Vizio, YouTubeTV, Xfinity, Xumo and more. Overall, Amagi manages 350+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include CuriosityStream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, PeopleTV, Tastemade, Vice TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is a next-gen media tech company that provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions to TV networks, content owners and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and SVOD platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations for traditional TV networks. Amagi delivers 350+ channels with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, New Delhi and Bangalore.

Amagi Contact

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com

Katie Cessna

BLASTmedia for Amagi

katie@blastmedia.com

+317-806-1900 x.142

About Shout! Factory TV

Shout! Factory TV is a premiere digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. With a uniquely curated entertainment library, the channel offers an unrivaled blend of cult TV shows, movies, comedy, original specials and more – presenting an exciting entertainment alternative to major streaming services. Shout! Factory TV's programming leverages a distinctive library of pop culture-defining entertainment curated from Shout! Factory, Westchester Films, Timeless Media Group, Scream Factory, major studios, independent producers and other sources from around the world. Whether reliving childhood memories or discovering television series, movies and comedy specials for the first time, Shout! Factory TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of screens and platforms, online at ShoutFactoryTV.com on smartphone devices, tablets and connected TV, and on the Roku player and Apple TV. Shout! Factory TV also is available as a branded channel on streaming services Amazon Channels, Twitch, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Xfinity on Demand, Popcornflix, Hulu, Watchback, VRV, Jukin Media/FailArmyTV, Vewd and Xumo.

Shout! Factory TV Contact:

Shannon Meehan

Publicity, Shout! Factory TV

Email: smeehan@shoutfactory.com

SOURCE Amagi