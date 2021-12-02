Shoulder Replacement Devices Market is Growing at a CAGR of 7.27% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2026 and will reach USD 2.54 billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

The Shoulder Replacement Devices market is rising owing to the increasing burden and number of accident and trauma cases, the growing number of sports-related injuries, rising life expectancy, increasing chances of arthritis, and increasing the number of surgeries due to advancements in technology.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight published a new report on " Shoulder Replacement Devices Market & Competitive Landscape ," providing an in-depth market understanding for Shoulder Replacement Devices which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Shoulder Replacement Devices arena.

Recent Developmental Activities In Shoulder Replacement Devices Market :

In August 2021 , the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced that DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, introduced the INHANCE™ Shoulder System, a first-to-market, fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system.

, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced that DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, introduced the INHANCE™ Shoulder System, a first-to-market, fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system. In August 2021 , Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology business, announced its extended Extremities portfolio at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2021 Annual Meeting held in San Diego, CA. The exciting new portfolio is the result of acquisition of the Extremity Orthopaedics business of Integra LifeSciences earlier in 2021 and comprises solutions for upper and lower extremity arthritis, and fracture management of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle.

, Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology business, announced its extended Extremities portfolio at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2021 Annual Meeting held in The exciting new portfolio is the result of acquisition of the Extremity Orthopaedics business of Integra LifeSciences earlier in 2021 and comprises solutions for upper and lower extremity arthritis, and fracture management of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle. In August 2021 , Geisinger, one of the most innovative health systems, Geisinger Health Plan, and Medacta, a high-growth, pure-play orthopaedics company, announced that they would proffer a two-year guarantee for total hip, knee, and shoulder replacement surgeries.

Interested in knowing how the Shoulder Replacement Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Analysis .

Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Overview

Shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure that substitutes the damaged parts of the shoulder joint with implants and is done to ease pain and improve shoulder function. The damaged region is removed and replaced with artificial components, called a prosthesis. There are two common types of shoulder replacement- Primary Total Shoulder Replacement and Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement. At present, patients who do not find relief from nonsurgical treatments like medications and activity changes are considered for joint replacement surgery. It is a safe and effective procedure to relieve pain and help one resume everyday activities.

Shoulder arthroplasty has become the established treatment for severe gleno-humeral disease from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA), severe fracture, avascular necrosis (AVN), and cuff-tear arthropathy.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2018, in the United States, about 43.5% (23.7 million) of the 54.4 million adults were living with arthritis and with the ageing of the US population, the arthritis prevalence is expected to increase in the coming decades. In addition, the report also states that by the year 2040, an estimated 78.4 million (25.9% of the projected total adult population) adults aged 18 years and older will suffer from arthritis. Moreover, about 53,000 people in the US have shoulder replacement surgery each year, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality 2019, which is expected to propel the market growth of Shoulder Replacement Devices.

Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Insight

One of the major factors driving the Shoulder Replacement Devices market is the increasing geriatric population globally. Improving healthcare facilities and disposable incomes have been main factors in enhancing the quality of life and life expectancy. According to the data provided by the United Nations, in 2020, there were about 727 million people over the age of 65 years and above living across the globe. The elderly population is further expected to double, reaching over 1.5 billion over three decades. The elderly population is susceptible to developing degenerative bone disorders more frequently than the younger population. Therefore, the rising number of geriatric population will lead to rising demand for Shoulder Replacement Devices.

Geography-Wise Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Analysis

Geographically, the global Shoulder Replacement Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is due to the growing demand because of the high prevalence of bone diseases, rising population of the elderly, increasing number of sports-related injuries, among other factors in the region. Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure further contribute to the regional Shoulder Replacement Devices market growth. Moreover, key players in the area and supportive reimbursement programs additionally provide immense growth opportunities for the Shoulder Replacement Devices market.

To know more why North America is leading the market growth in the Shoulder Replacement Devices market , get a snapshot of Shoulder Replacement Devices market report

Moreover, due to the increase in accident and trauma cases and the presence of key players in Asia-Pacific regions, there is an increasing demand observed for Shoulder Replacement Devices in these regions, thereby positively influencing the overall Shoulder Replacement Devices market. Thus, the rising geriatric population in the region has a higher susceptibility to musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, and others, along with rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population and growing healthcare expenditure, which is projected to augment the Shoulder Replacement Devices market in the region.

Covid-19 Impact on Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Analysis

The demand for Shoulder Replacement Devices is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. This led to a decrease in the demand for Shoulder Replacement Devices. The decreasing number of cases, increasing vaccination number, and relief in lockdowns are expected to boost Shoulder Replacement Devices' demand.

However, post-COVID-19, the healthcare system is trying to get normalcy owing to the resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, leverage given in terms of lockdown restrictions, among others. In many areas, unnecessary orthopaedic procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19 have resumed. Hence, the market for Shoulder Replacement Devices is expected to rise during the forecast period.

To discuss more the short/long-term impact of COVID-19, get a snapshot of the Shoulder Replacement Devices market report

Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elite Surgical, Baumer and others.

Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elite Surgical, Baumer and others. Market Analysis: The Shoulder Replacement Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2026.

Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis



Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis

By Procedure

Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty



Total Shoulder Arthroplasty



Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

By Product

Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants



Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices



Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

By End-User

Hospitals



Clinics



Outpatient Surgical Centers



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World

According to DelveInsight's analysis, in the product segment of the Shoulder Replacement Devices market, the Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis is expected to account for the prominent market share during the forecast period. Anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty removes damaged sections of the humerus bones and cartilage and replaces them with metal or plastic components, allowing for less painful shoulder movement. It is meant to restore strength, function, and position in patients experiencing degenerative shoulder arthritis or who have suffered a severe shoulder injury.

In January 2021, Boston Orthopaedic and Spine started offering Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder implant, a 3-D printed solution for people who needed shoulder reconstruction surgeries. The product is a bone-conserving prosthesis suited for anatomic shoulder replacement and can deliver long-term fixation to the recipient's bone.

In addition, new product approvals are also likely to upsurge the Shoulder Replacement Devices market during the forecasted period.

Table of Contents

1 Shoulder Replacement Devices Report Introduction 2 Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Executive Summary 2.1 Scope of the Study 2.2 Market at Glance 2.3 Competitive Assessment 2.4 Financial Benchmarking 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 1. The United States 2. Europe 1. Germany 2. France 3. Italy 4. Spain 5. The U.K. 3. Japan 4. China 4 Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 1. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Drivers 2. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Restraints and Challenges 3. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Opportunities 5 Shoulder Replacement Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 5.3 Threat of New Entrants 5.4 Threat of Substitutes 5.5 Competitive Rivalry 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Shoulder Replacement Devices Market 7 Shoulder Replacement Devices Market layout 7.1 By Type 7.2 By Procedure 7.3 By Product 7.2 By End-user 7.3 By Geography 8 Shoulder Replacement Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Shoulder Replacement Devices Company and Product Profiles 1. Zimmer Biomet 2. Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc. 3. Orthofix Medical Inc 4. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) 5. B. Braun Meslungen AG 6. Stryker 7. Arthrex, Inc. 8. Medtronic 9. Evolutis 10. DJO Global 11. Orthomed 12. Smith & Nephew 13. CONMED Corporation 14. Exactech, Inc. 15. Limacorporate S.p.A. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market and Competitive Landscape analysis. Key players involved in this market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and others.

DelveInsight's Bone Distractors/Distraction Osteogenesis Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market and Competitive Landscape analysis. Key players involved in this market Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Osteomed, Acumed LLC, Jeil Medical Corporation, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance Co., Ltd., Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Care, Titamed and others.

DelveInsight's Bone Densitometers -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market and Competitive Landscape analysis. Key players involved in this market General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Swissray, Osteosys Co. Ltd, MedWrench, LLC, Schick Sirona, DMS Imaging, Echolight S.p.a., Aarna Systems And Wellness Pvt. Ltd, Tecnicare Healthcare Company and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP