ShortPoint announces New Flagship for SharePoint Design: Live Mode UX

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortPoint Inc. (https://www.shortpoint.com/), a leading intranet design software company, is excited to announce its launch of Live Mode UX, a frontend development experience for Microsoft SharePoint, which features a new level of usability for designers of all levels of experience.

Designing with ShortPoint Live Mode UX is simplistic. Built-in templates, click and drag margin adjustments, easy additions for integrations and customizations. Designing in SharePoint has never been so easy!

Live Mode UX is a remarkable step forward for intranet design, allowing users of ShortPoint the ability to add integrated templates, select custom design elements, and build & brand entire intranet pages in moments. If you have ever had a question about how to improve a design in Microsoft SharePoint, Live Mode UX is the answer.

Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Daniel Lysz explains, "Although ShortPoint works with many Fortune 500 companies, our software is geared towards ease of use. Whether you're a tenured SharePoint developer or a standalone IT department with no SharePoint experience, our new Live Mode UX saves so much time for designers, that it pays for itself, many times over."

A project, over 3 years in the making, ShortPoint has been working directly with its customers to bring the world a unified platform for complete SharePoint intranet design and customization. They have been gathering frequently requested features and listening to customer feedback to put together the best iteration of their design software yet. This collaboration has resulted in Live Mode UX, which allows designers to visually build and edit in real-time with an intuitive, easy to navigate interface, unlike anything else on the market.

Anas Nakawa, CTO and Co-Founder of ShortPoint notes, "It started with a few innovative ideas that turned out to be what our customers wanted in our product and the team has worked tirelessly since then to bring it to life. We faced several challenges and this just brought the best out of every team member. We are also grateful to our customers who do not tire of providing feedback, so that we can improve Live Mode UX to its fullest potential."

Live Mode UX has a full-scheduled public roll-out in Q3 of 2023, but is offering new customers the ability to start designing with this innovative design software, now! Try ShortPoint now (no credit card required): https://www.shortpoint.com/trial

In celebration of Live Mode UX's public release, ShortPoint will host a webinar on August 16th, 2023 at 12PM ET. All participants will receive a complimentary Link to download ShortPoint with Live Mode UX during the webinar!

Register here: https://www.shortpoint.com/webinar-2

About ShortPoint

ShortPoint (ShortPoint.com) is a global company that is aimed at developing and constantly improving the best intranet design technology that enables users to build intranet sites from scratch with no coding, at minimum cost, and in record time.

Founded in 2013, ShortPoint has grown and evolved into a thriving, globally distributed company with over 1500 customers and more than 6 million intranet users. With international offices located in Ann Arbor, MI, Ukraine, Dubai and the United Kingdom, ShortPoint has won the hearts of some of the biggest names across numerous including: BP, General Electric, Epson, PWC, Toyota, Mitsubishi, NASA and many more in UAE such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Aramex, Mohammaded Bin Rashid Space Center, Dubai Duty Free, and Air Arabia.

