Shortlist European Press Prize 2019

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2019 -- This is the shortlist for the European Press Prize 2019. The winners will be announced on May 23rd at Gazeta Wyborcza in Warsaw.

Distinguished Reporting

'56 days' - Katrin Kuntz , Marian Blasberg , Christoph Scheuermann , Der Spiegel ( Germany )

- , , , ( ) ' Gaza . It's time for change' - Francesca Borri , Yedioth Ahronoth ( Israel ) & La Repubblica ( Italy )

- , Yedioth Ahronoth ( ) & La Repubblica ( ) 'If We Were Roma, We Would Not Come Back from Britain ' - Denisa Gdovinová & Filip Olsovsky , .týždeň ( Slovakia )

- Denisa Gdovinová & , .týždeň ( ) 'I'm going for an HIV' - Ekaterina Fomina , Novaya Gazeta ( Russia )

- , Novaya Gazeta ( ) 'Prisoners of the 4 th floor' - Ewa Wołkanowska-Kołodziej, Pismo. Magazyn Opinii ( Poland )

- Ewa Wołkanowska-Kołodziej, Pismo. Magazyn Opinii ( ) 'Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession' - Dan Nolan & David Goldblatt , The Guardian (UK)

Innovation

'The Drums of Democracy' - Cătălina Dumbrăveanu, Ramin Mazur , John Donica , Victoria Colesnic & Edges of Europe team, Are We Europe (International) & 360 Magazine ( Netherlands )

- Cătălina Dumbrăveanu, , , & Edges of team, Are We Europe (International) & 360 Magazine ( ) 'Elections clouds cleared: which party, which candidate says what?' - Efe Kerem Sözeri, P24 ( Turkey )

- Efe Kerem Sözeri, P24 ( ) 'Endgame' - Maximilian Popp in Der Spiegel , Germany & The Black Sea, Romania

- in , & The Black Sea, 'Forbidden Stories' - Laurent Richard & Freedom of Voices Network, forbiddenstories.org (International)

& Freedom of Voices Network, forbiddenstories.org (International) 'Palmyra, the other side' - Guillermo Abril & Carlos Spottorno, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin ( Germany ) & El País Semanal ( Spain )

- Guillermo Abril & Carlos Spottorno, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin ( ) & El País Semanal ( ) 'Radmesser' - Michael Gegg , Fabian Altenried , Martin Baaske , Andreas Baum , Hans Hack , Jakob Kluge , Hendrik Lehmann , David Meidinger , Hannes Soltau , Helena Wittlich , Der Tagesspiegel ( Germany )

Investigative Reporting

'The Brotherhood of Killers and Cops' - Roman Anin , Novaya Gazeta ( Russia )

- , Novaya Gazeta ( ) 'Money laundering at Danske Bank' - Eva Jung , Simon Bendtsen & Michael Lund , Berlingske ( Denmark )

, & , Berlingske ( ) 'Myanmar Burning' - Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo, Simon Lewis , Antoni Slodkowski , Reuters (International)

- Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo, , , Reuters (International) 'Propaganda War in Europe : The Far-Right Media' - Nina Horaczek , Falter ( Austria )

- , Falter ( ) 'Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects' - Christo Grozev , Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein, Bellingcat (UK)

- , Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein, Bellingcat (UK) 'Windrush Scandal' - Amelia Gentleman , The Guardian (UK)

Opinion

'The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war?' - Madeleine Schwartz , The Guardian (UK)

- , The Guardian (UK) 'Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny' - Beata Balogova , SME ( Slovakia )

- , SME ( ) 'Someone I wish I hadn't known' - Vera Mulder , De Correspondent ( Netherlands )

- , De Correspondent ( ) 'Trial runs for fascism are in full flow' - Fintan O'Toole , Irish Times ( Ireland )

- , ( ) 'Use article 7 against my country' - Radu Dumitrescu , The New Federalist ( Romania )

