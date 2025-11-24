Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 5% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Owing to the Launch of Novel GLP-2 Analogues | DelveInsight

The short bowel syndrome market is poised for significant change, with next-generation GLP-2 analogues such as apraglutide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals), glepaglutide (Zealand Pharma), and sonefpeglutide (Hanmi Pharmaceutical), among others, expected to enter the market from 2026. Glepaglutide is likely to launch first in Europe, potentially securing an early advantage, while the entry of generic GATTEX around the same time is set to intensify competition.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, short bowel syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Summary

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for short bowel syndrome was found to be USD 2.1 billion in the US in 2024 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR, supported by the introduction of GLP-2 analogues that reduce parenteral nutrition dependence and enhance patient outcomes.

Over the past two decades, GLP-2 analogues have emerged as transformative therapies for SBS-IF, enhancing intestinal absorption, reducing reliance on parenteral support, and improving patient quality of life.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of SBS, i.e., approximately 14,000 cases in 2024, a figure expected to rise by 2034. This growth is influenced by several factors, including higher rates of gastrointestinal surgeries, improved survival of premature infants, better awareness and diagnosis of SBS, and expanded access to home parenteral nutrition and specialised therapies.

As per the analysis, among the etiology-specific cases, surgical complications accounted for the highest number of cases, that is, nearly 4,100, followed by mesenteric infarction in the US in 2024.

Leading short bowel syndrome companies developing emerging therapies, such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (VectivBio), Zealand Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Napo Therapeutics (Family Company of Jaguar Health), and others, are developing new short bowel syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the short bowel syndrome market in the coming years.

The promising short bowel syndrome therapies in clinical trials include Apraglutide, Glepaglutide (ZP1848), Sonefpeglutide (HM15912), MYTESI (crofelemer), and others have the potential to address the limitations of GATTEX by delivering better efficacy, longer duration of action, more convenient administration, and a broader range of benefits for SBS patients.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market

Rising SBS Prevalence

The Short Bowel Syndrome market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions that frequently require major bowel resections, resulting in a higher incidence of SBS.

Unique GATTEX/REVESTIVE Market Position

GATTEX/REVESTIVE is the only approved treatment for both pediatric and adult patients with SBS, giving it a unique market position. Strong clinical evidence supports its efficacy in significantly reducing the need for parenteral support, thereby enhancing patient independence and quality of life.

Opportunities Beyond Subcutaneous Therapy

While the current therapy is available in the form of subcutaneous injection, expanding into alternative routes of administration such as oral formulations or intravenous injections offers the potential to improve patient adherence, enhance prescribing flexibility, and capture a larger share of the gastroparesis treatment market.

SBS Competitive Landscape

The pipeline of SBS contains several potential drugs. However, there is a positive outlook for the therapeutics market, with expectations of growth. Companies like Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Apraglutide), Zealand Pharma (Glepaglutide), Hanmi Pharmaceutical (Sonefpeglutide), Napo Therapeutics (family company of Jaguar Health) (MYTESI), among others, are actively engaged in mid- and late-stage research and development efforts for SBS.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis

The management of short bowel syndrome is tailored to each patient, considering the severity and specific symptoms they experience. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN), which delivers nutrients intravenously, may be required to prevent deficiencies. While TPN can be administered at home, long-term use carries risks such as infections, blood clots, and potential liver and kidney damage. Patients may also take medications, like anti-diarrheals, to help control SBS symptoms. Chronic intestinal failure (CIF) occurs when the intestine cannot sufficiently adapt to maintain oral or enteral autonomy.

Surgical interventions play a key role in treating SBS. Patients with rapid intestinal transit on parenteral nutrition may benefit from procedures such as reversing intestinal segments or inserting colon segments into the small intestine. Those with less than 60 cm of small bowel and complications from parenteral nutrition may be candidates for intestinal transplantation. For patients with bowel dilation from obstruction, options like intestinal tapering or strictureplasty are considered, depending on remaining bowel length. Tapering combined with lengthening may be appropriate for adults with a length under 90 cm or children with a small intestine under 30 cm.

Effective SBS management requires a multidisciplinary team, including gastroenterologists and nutrition specialists, due to the condition's complexity. Takeda's GATTEX, the only approved GLP-2 analogue for both adult and pediatric SBS, dominates the treatment market thanks to its clinical effectiveness. Its sales are fueled by growing demand in the U.S., pediatric label expansion, and market growth in Europe and Japan. However, with GATTEX's patents expiring in the U.S. and Europe and the expected arrival of generics in Europe, revenues are projected to decline. This may be partly offset by next-generation GLP-2 analogues, such as apraglutide and glepaglutide, which offer less frequent dosing.

In the competitive landscape, glepaglutide represents a potential advancement over GATTEX. Its extended half-life of 88 hours allows for once- or twice-weekly dosing, potentially reducing the treatment burden for patients. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' apraglutide is poised to redefine SBS care by providing the first once-weekly GLP-2 therapy for patients dependent on parenteral support.

Short Bowel Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of the SBS drugs in clinical trials include Apraglutide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals [VectivBio]), Glepaglutide (Zealand Pharma), Sonefpeglutide (Hanmi Pharmaceutical), MYTESI (crofelemer) (Napo Therapeutics [family company of Jaguar Health]), and others.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Apraglutide is a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analogue under investigation for various rare gastrointestinal disorders, including SBS-IF, where GLP-2 plays a key role in managing disease mechanisms. As of August 2025, based on Q2 corporate highlights and discussions with the US FDA in April 2025, the company is finalising the Phase III confirmatory trial design for SBS patients dependent on parenteral support. The company plans to seek FDA alignment in Q4 2025. If alignment is achieved, Ironwood expects to start the Phase III trial in the first half of 2026.

Zealand Pharma's Glepaglutide, another long-acting GLP-2 analogue, is being developed as a liquid autoinjector for subcutaneous administration, aimed at reducing or eliminating parenteral support in SBS patients. The US FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for glepaglutide. According to Zealand Pharma's Q2 2025 update in August, the company completed a Type A meeting with the FDA, confirming the EASE-5 Phase III trial design, with trial initiation expected in H2 2025 to support US resubmission.

Sonefpeglutide, developed by Hanmi using the LAPSCOVERY platform, is a long-acting GLP-2 analogue designed as the world's first once-monthly treatment for SBS. It is currently in global Phase II trials and has received FDA, EMA, and MFDS orphan drug designations, as well as FDA rare pediatric disease and fast track designations for SBS-IF. According to Hanmi's Q3 2025 presentation, Phase II data for sonefpeglutide in SBS is expected in 2027.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the short bowel syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the short bowel syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Short Bowel Syndrome Market

In June 2025, Zealand Pharma announced the submission of a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glepaglutide for the treatment of adult patients with SBS.

In April 2025, Napo Pharmaceuticals and Napo Therapeutics announced initial proof-of-concept results showing that a novel liquid formulation of crofelemer reduced the required TPN and/or supplementary intravenous fluids, collectively referred to as parenteral support, in patients with short bowel syndrome-associated intestinal failure (SBS-IF) by up to 12.5%.

In April 2025, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announced that, based on a recent discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a confirmatory Phase III trial is needed to seek approval of apraglutide for patients with SBS-IF who are dependent on parenteral support.

What is Short Bowel Syndrome?

Short bowel syndrome is a complex condition that arises from the loss or impaired function of part of the small and/or large intestine. As a result, affected individuals often struggle to absorb essential nutrients, including fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, trace elements, and fluids, leading to malabsorption. The SBS symptoms and severity vary among patients. Diarrhea is common and can be severe, sometimes causing dehydration that may be life-threatening. The condition can also lead to malnutrition, unintended weight loss, and other complications due to vitamin and mineral deficiencies. While there is no cure, short bowel syndrome can usually be managed effectively. In some cases, however, it may cause serious, disabling, or even life-threatening complications.

Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The short bowel syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current short bowel syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. SBS is more prevalent in adults than in the pediatric population, as there were approximately 84% adults in 2024 in the US.

The short bowel syndrome treatment market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalence of HPN Use

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SBS

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SBS

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SBS

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SBS

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Short Bowel Syndrome Market CAGR 5 % Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size in 2024 (US) USD 2.1 Billion Key Short Bowel Syndrome Companies Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (VectivBio), Zealand Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Napo Therapeutics (Family Company of Jaguar Health), Takeda (Shire Pharmaceuticals), and others Key Short Bowel Syndrome Therapies Apraglutide, Glepaglutide (ZP1848), Sonefpeglutide (HM15912), MYTESI (crofelemer), GATTEX/REVESTIVE, and others

Scope of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Short Bowel Syndrome, current marketed and emerging therapies

Short Bowel Syndrome, current marketed and emerging therapies Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Short Bowel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of SBS 4 Key Events 4.1 Data Presentation 4.2 Anticipated News 4.3 News Flow 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 SBS Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of SBS by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2024 6.3 Market Share of SBS by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Etiology 7.3 Short Bowel Syndrome Symptoms 7.4 Short Bowel Syndrome Pathophysiology 7.5 Consequences of SBS 7.6 Complications of SBS 7.7 Short Bowel Syndrome Diagnosis 8 Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment 8.1 Treatment Guideline of SBS 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Prevalence of Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) Use in the 6MM 9.3 Diagnosed Prevalence of SBS in the 7MM 9.4 Assumptions and Rationale 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SBS in the United States 9.5.2 Gender-specific Cases of SBS in the United States 9.5.3 Age-specific Cases of SBS in the United States 9.5.4 Etiology-specific Cases of SBS in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Short Bowel Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Marketed Short Bowel Syndrome Therapy 11.1 Detail of Marketed Therapy 11.1.1 GATTEX/REVESTIVE (teduglutide): Takeda (Shire Pharmaceuticals) 11.1.2 Product Description 11.1.3 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.4 Other Development Activities 11.1.5 Summary of Pivotal Trial 11.1.6 Analysts' Views 12 Emerging Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Apraglutide: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (VectivBio) 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Glepaglutide (ZP1848): Zealand Pharma 12.4 Sonefpeglutide (HM15912): Hanmi Pharmaceutical 12.5 MYTESI (crofelemer): Napo Therapeutics (Family Company of Jaguar Health) 13 SBS Market: 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Key Short Bowel Syndrome Market Forecast Assumptions 13.6 Total Market Size of SBS in the 7MM 13.7 Market Size of SBS by Therapies in the 7MM 13.8 United States Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 13.8.1 Total Market Size of SBS in the United States 13.8.2 Market Size of SBS by Therapies in the United States 13.9 EU4 and the UK Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 13.1 Japan Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 14 SBS Market Unmet Needs 15 SBS Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on SBS 17 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Short Bowel Syndrome: Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report Methodology

