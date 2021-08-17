Shorla Pharma Announces Partnership with EVERSANA to Support the Launch and Commercialization of T-cell Leukemia Treatment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorla Pharma ('Shorla'), a specialty pharmaceutical company and EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership to support the launch and commercialization of Shorla's oncology portfolio. The new partnership will initially focus on SH-111, an oncology drug designed to treat T-cell leukemia, currently pending U.S. FDA approval.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shorla maintains ownership of SH-111 as well as all financial, legal, regulatory, and manufacturing responsibilities for the product. EVERSANA receives the exclusive right to support all commercialization activities for SH-111 in partnership with Shorla.

"With the recent opening of our Cambridge, MA office, we are excited to announce EVERSANA's commercial support to bring SH-111 to patients with T-cell leukemia. This partnership will provide us with a fully integrated commercial organization to support the launch of SH-111," said Sharon Cunningham, CEO, Shorla Pharma. "New therapies for women and children are often overlooked or in short supply. Our goal is to bring to market products that represent a new standard of treatment for these patients."

In March, Shorla filed its application for SH-111 with the FDA and looks forward to expedited review and anticipates approval to bring this much needed product to market later this year. SH-111 is designed to treat T-cell leukemia, an aggressive blood and bone marrow cancer which progresses quickly. While most leukemias present in older people, T-cell leukemia is most common among children, with the current treatment often in shortage.

"Knowing that so many young patients and families eagerly await this much-needed treatment, EVERSANA stands ready to immediately deploy our commercialization expertise and infrastructure in the United States," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "This partnership will support Shorla's oncology innovations with our oncology commercialization expertise to ensure a successful launch and access to long-awaited treatment for patients."

Future EVERSANA services may include patient services, health economic research, market access, commercial deployment solutions, channel management, pharmacovigilance compliance and other services as the teams require.

About Shorla Pharma Ltd:

Established in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, Shorla Pharma is a privately held, Ireland and U.S. based specialty pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for women's, orphan and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care. For further information, please visit www.shorlapharma.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA:

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

