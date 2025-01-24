SHOPLINE gathers leading electronics to spur global sales in 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese brands are an increasingly significant share of the global US$809 billion consumer electronics industry in 2024. Despite high competition in this field, Chinese electronics companies are making major headway thanks to their fast innovation, improving quality, competitive pricing, and highly efficient supply chains.

Global commerce and platform solution provider SHOPLINE recently hosted the "Super Brand Acceleration Camp" forum for hundreds of these up-and-coming consumer electronics brands from China aimed at better preparing them for success in international markets.

Singapore-based SHOPLINE is a global SaaS provider of integrated commerce solutions, most often helping brands sell to customers in international markets. A major sector of SHOPLINE's 600,000 merchant customers is Chinese consumer electronics brands with sales in international markets such as North America and Europe.

A notable success story is from SHARGE, a premium power supply & data storage solutions brand with some of the most innovative and attractive products in this highly competitive space. "SHOPLINE's scaleable solution and expertise are invaluable, allowing us to focus on what matters most: our customers," says Ryan, CMO of SHARGE. In working with SHOPLINE and adopting specialized page design and transaction processes, SHARGE was able to increase direct and organic traffic for their website sales by nearly 74% and double their profit margins compared to Amazon.

SHOPLINE has proven effective for businesses of all sizes and across diverse industries, as demonstrated by iFLYTEK's successful global expansion.

"As a leading AI company, iFLYTEK demands a reliable and innovative partner. With SHOPLINE's unified commerce solution, we successfully expand our reach into new markets globally and consistently exceed our expectations," states Wesley, Overseas Marketing Director of iFLYTEK AI Marketing Business Group.

Other companies presenting at the Super Brand Acceleration Camp were yoose (MINI electric shaver), iFLYTEK (simultaneous translators and recorders), Kodai Industries (power banks), Angry Miao (innovative mechanical keyboards), OUTASK (outdoor lifestyle equipment), and AceGamer (Wireless Controller for PS4).

Despite the significant advantages they hold, challenges remain for these Chinese brands to find success in mature global markets. SHOPLINE works to empower brands with tools like fast website deployment, real-time performance analytics, and CRM-powered loyalty programs to build long-term customer relationships, along with guidance for innovation and brand differentiation. Innovation that is backed by strong brand differentiation is crucial in these often mature and developed markets against many legacy brands. As SHOPLINE solution expert Rita Ge explains, "Product innovation is the cornerstone of a brand's continued prosperity. Long-term success is inseparable from this continuous innovation."

SHOPLINE is unlocking new global opportunities for these brands with cutting-edge digital commerce solutions that position them for success in international markets. At the event, SHOPLINE also released its latest "Consumer Electronics International Market Solutions" compendium that serves as a guide and resource for helping these brands succeed with SHOPLINE.

Even with all the advantages these companies hold, success internationally is not a given, and it takes smart planning, continuous innovation, and the right partnerships to get the right product in front of the right consumer at the right time. SHOPLINE is determined to make this happen better than ever for these Chinese consumer electronics brands in 2025.

SHOPLINE also has a large presence at CES 2025, highlighting its solutions to help brands optimize sales in these important markets.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading and rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering retailers to level up their commerce, helping them to sell, market, and operate their business.

SHOPLINE offers comprehensive unified commerce solutions for merchants, including e-commerce, social commerce, point-of-sale, and customer relationship management suite. SHOPLINE's open architecture and thriving partner ecosystem provide cutting-edge technologies that help merchants succeed in today's competitive market. Trusted by over 600,000 merchants, SHOPLINE serves esteemed brands such as In The Style, Peter Jackson, Lush, Sunnystep, and many more worldwide.

Headquartered in Singapore, SHOPLINE operates globally with a dedicated team of approximately 2,000 employees. Learn more at www.shopline.com

