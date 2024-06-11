Shopify Merchants Gain New Way to Strengthen Customer Connections with Sendbird AI Chatbot Integration

Powered by OpenAI's latest Large Language Model, Sendbird's AI chatbot enables 4.6 million Shopify merchants to use web chat to increase loyalty and transactions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird Inc., the modern communications API platform trusted by the world's largest apps, today announced Sendbird's new AI chatbot for Shopify. Powered by OpenAI's latest large language model (LLM) GPT-4o and now available in the Shopify App Store , Sendbird's no-code AI chatbot seamlessly connects to merchant store data via Shopify's APIs. This connection allows it to answer frequently asked questions, make product recommendations, and provide support contact information, boosting customer satisfaction and transactions.

The most complete Shopify AI chatbot powered by Sendbird

Merchants can customize and test their AI chatbot before deploying it on their Shopify store. Once in place, the chatbot helps convert casual visitors into customers by providing accurate and personalized answers effortlessly.

"The impact AI will have on the future of e-commerce and consumer purchasing habits is unquestionable," said John S. Kim, Sendbird's CEO and co-founder. "Our goal with the new AI chatbot for Shopify is to level the playing field so that all merchants, regardless of technical expertise, can compete for customers using the latest LLM technology – with no-code integration and automated AI chatbot training on store data."

Seamless Integration with Shopify Store Data

The Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify connects directly to store data, including product listings, business information, delivery times, return policies, store hours, contact details, shipping options, and payment methods. This enables the AI chatbot to answer most customer FAQs and make personalized product recommendations, increasing sales conversion. For customers who prefer a human touch, the bot can quickly connect them to human agents. The Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify is ideal for boosting productivity while building long-term brand loyalty.

About Sendbird, Inc.

Based in San Mateo, Calif., Sendbird, Inc. is trusted by 4,000 of the world's most popular apps—including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—to power messages between businesses and 320 million people every month. The company offers an award-winning communication platform for modern messaging experiences. Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, Softbank, Tiger Global Management, Y Combinator, and other investors.

