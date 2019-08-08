SHL Wins Two Awards in China for Excellence and Innovation in the Human Resources Industry

Company Honored by HREC as the "Best Talent Assessment Service Provider in China" this Year, and by HROOT as the "Best International Provider of Talent Assessments in Greater China" for Eight Consecutive Years

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a trend several years in the making, SHL accepted major awards from two key human resource agencies in China this year, most recently from one of the most influential members-based networks for human resource professionals.

Human Resource Excellence Centre (HREC) named SHL in the top five talent assessment providers in the country, awarding SHL the "Best Talent Assessment Service Provider in China." HREC's membership reaches more than 3,500 organizations, and over 90% of the Chinese Fortune 500 & Forbes 2000 companies partner with HREC.

Additionally, HROOT, a leading human resource media company in China, named SHL the "Best International Provider of Talent Assessments in Greater China" in March. This prestigious award program acknowledges outstanding contributions to HR best practices for the past 12 years. Honorees are selected based on market activity, media exposure, proven results, and customer feedback. HROOT has celebrated SHL with this accolade for eight consecutive years, honoring its level of excellence and innovation in the human resource industry.

"We are proud to be recognized by HREC, HRoot and our clients in the region as the best international provider of talent assessments in Greater China," said Anthony Liu, managing director for Asia at SHL. "For more than 40 years, we've been helping leaders and their teams make more confident, data-driven decisions about people. Our assessment tools, analytics and services are transforming productivity and driving measurable business results from the way they recruit, manage and develop talent."

SHL's best-in-class assessment portfolio provides deep people insights to predict and drive workforce performance. Leaders deliver meaningful outcomes and tangible value quickly for their businesses by applying precise data and greater discipline to talent decisions. SHL solutions span the entire employee lifecycle from external candidate selection through leadership development.

Mr. Liu continued, "China is an important market for us. This award reinforces that we are on the right path to improving organizations' understanding of the workforce and that our assessment tools and technologies are helping clients make better decisions about their people."

To learn more about SHL's recent award wins, visit shl.com.

