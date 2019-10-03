SHL Sponsors UNLEASH World in Paris in October

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL today announced their Emerald level sponsorship at UNLEASH World - 22-23 October, 2019 at Paris Convention Centre in France. UNLEASH World brings together thousands of decision-makers, visionaries, technology buyers, and disruptors who aim to change the future of work through innovation and HR Technology, and is the world's largest gathering of HR leaders this year.

UNLEASH will deliver its unique content in Paris with 250+ sessions and keynotes from inspirational thinkers and speakers addressing topics such as: Globalization, Digital Transformation, the Evolution of the HR Function, and more. See speakers from companies such as Airbus, Spotify, Lenovo, Siemens, Unilever, Coca-Cola European Partners, Citi, United Nations, and many more.

SHL's continued cooperation with UNLEASH is helping organizations build and manage the workforce of the future while making a positive impact on their business.

At UNLEASH World in Paris, Andy Bradshaw, SHL's CEO, illustrates how companies can harness talent data to transform their businesses; Robin Ravin, SHL's Chief Product Officer, showcases SHL's most innovative capabilities; Finally, join SHL at booth 115 to experience SHL's award winning talent solutions.

"SHL's suite of technology solutions, including Verify Interactive, aids companies in preparing for the digital world by electrifying the candidate experience and building and engine of predictive talent data," said Ornella Chinotti, Managing Director of Europe West.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, our data-driven talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey.

We understand and measure the things that make people successful at work. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science, and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. With this insight, you're empowered to make confident, unbiased talent decisions to drive business results.

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is much more than just business events; we are in the change-the-world-for-the-greater-good business. We are passionate creative people on a mission to inspire and transform the World of Work & HR Technology.

Our events attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, visionaries, and disrupters, including Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ken Robinson, Rachel Botsman, Gary Vaynerchuk and many more. Past and future show locations include Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, Paris, and Las Vegas. UNLEASH brings together companies from 120 countries around the world and across 60 industries.

One mission: Unleash Your People! Follow us at #UNLEASH19 #UYP

