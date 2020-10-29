SHL Smart Interview to integrate with Microsoft Teams and Zoom

SHL's Smart Interview offers an intuitive tool to quickly screen, interview and hire the most qualified candidates. Its on-demand feature streamlines early-stage screening by auto-evaluating candidate video responses, allowing recruiters a faster and more accurate shortlist of top talent while removing the bias and scalability limits associated with standard resume screening. And the live interview tool offers several additional features such as a pre-defined question panel and candidate rating forms delighting both candidates and hiring managers while also using their favorite video conferencing platform.

Identifying the best talent from among thousands of applications is no easy feat and made even more sluggish by traditional methods of early-stage screening. Face-to-face interviews have been severely impacted in 2020 as well: 86 percent of organizations now conduct interviews virtually, but more than half of recruiters say they find it difficult to execute those interviews successfully.

"SHL's Smart Interview is built to deliver an application experience that allows your brand to stand out in this highly competitive job market," said Andy Bradshaw, SHL's CEO. "Our immersive technology captures candidate attention from the very start with branded, interactive experiences that can be seamlessly integrated with your ATS and video conferencing platform."

Finally, SHL brings scalability to candidate screening with optional help from the company's transparent artificial intelligence engine. Recruiters and hiring managers gain even deeper insight into a candidate's capabilities and fit with the help of an unmatched portfolio of assessments.

Leading organizations across the world have been relying on Smart Interview to streamline their interview processes, experiencing up to 60 percent reductions in average time to hire, thousands of recruiting hours saved, decreases in candidate withdrawal, and dramatic increases in candidate satisfaction.

SHL is making its Zoom and Teams capabilities available to select customers now, with wider availability scheduled by the end of the year.

Learn more about SHL's Smart Interview on shl.com.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

PR@shl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322602/SHL_Smart_Interview.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997807/SHL_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.shl.com



SOURCE SHL