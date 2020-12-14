SHL's Graduate Hiring Solution Unlocks The Promise of Generation Z

"The promise of this generation offers a difference in perspective and information processing styles that lends an imagination for what is possible in our increasingly digital world," said Andrew Bradshaw, SHL's CEO. "The science and technology underpinning SHL's Graduate Hiring Solution harnesses this potential for today's most pressing issues, as well as for the future talent needs of businesses."

SHL's Graduate Hiring Solution includes a unique end-to-end experience -- graduates can choose their own journeys with innovative technology that works on any device. Through this experience, they can explore the prospective role and interact with real-life scenarios that showcase their ability and personality.

Uncovering the potential of Generation Z is paramount to success as the world enters into a recovery phase from the global pandemic. The virtual landscape now dominates how businesses are run, and these digital natives are capable of effortlessly navigating through more efficient ways of working. Similarly, these young leaders have demonstrated a passion for social change that can help keep decision makers accountable as they seek to grow more inclusive and diverse workforces.

Innovative platforms like SHL's Graduate Hiring Solution can inspire decision makers to effectively utilize the skill sets of this generation for their businesses' benefit today and into the future.

About SHL

SHL's science and technology maximizes the potential of your company's greatest asset – your people. From Talent Acquisition to Talent Management we help you create the diverse, agile, and innovative workforce you need to succeed in an unpredictable environment.

SHL's data driven people insights allow businesses to accurately and objectively identify potential and fit. Its unmatched portfolio of products, driven by a team of over 300 people scientists, helps measure skill, personality, motivation, job fit, and behavior. SHL delivers engaging experiences built on science, which are all delivered through global expert services.

One platform for all your people answers. www.shl.com

