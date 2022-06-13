SHL's 2022 Roadmap: Creating Diversity, Agility, and Innovation with tech

Mark Brincat, SHL's CTO talks to BizClick Media about the company's commitment to inclusion, constant innovation, and its roadmap for the year

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital business transformation holds more urgency since the pandemic, highlighting the need for companies to be more agile and flexible with their technology. Cloud computing has proven itself as a cost-effective digital solution that creates the flexibility enterprises desperately need today. Recognizing the need to invest and innovate, SHL revamped their technology solutions and turned to partners to bolster cloud capabilities.

In an exclusive interview, SHL's CTO Mark Brincat, talks to Catherine Gray of BizClick Media about SHL's evolution into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and how the company has been strengthening and structuring its technology teams while reinforcing DEI .

While discussing SHL's core values and its future roadmap, Mark also talks about his personal journey, his responsibilities at SHL and why companies need to promote DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) from inside out. The interview is featured in the April issue of Technology Magazine.

Find the complete interview here: https://technologymagazine.com/brochure/shl-creating-diversity-agility-and-innovation-with-tech

