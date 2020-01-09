SHL Partners with IBM for Kenexa Talent Assessments

SHL now will provide IBM Kenexa Assessment test materials, in addition to SHL's entire talent assessments portfolio, through its innovative Talent Central platform.

"We are delighted for the opportunity to not only provide continuity to IBM Kenexa Assessment customers, but also to offer them our end-to-end assessments suite and actionable people insights," said Andy Bradshaw, SHL CEO.

"IBM is pleased to partner with SHL, a company that has an innovative portfolio of talent assessments," said Tracey Weber, Vice President, Cognitive Applications, IBM.

This announcement comes shortly after SHL's acquisition of Aspiring Minds, significantly broadening its assessment portfolio and strengthening its artificial intelligence capability. SHL has plans for additional investments that drive continuous innovation, offering unrivaled solutions that drive more accurate, efficient, and predictable talent decisions.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

