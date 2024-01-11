SHL Medical further strengthens vertical capabilities with the acquisition of US manufacturer Superior Tooling Inc.

Continuing its ambitious growth journey, SHL Medical has acquired Superior Tooling Inc., a US-based manufacturing company specializing in plastic injection molds. The integration of Superior Tooling will strengthen the SHL's inhouse manufacturing capabilities, particularly for its upcoming US manufacturing site in North Charleston, SC, scheduled to begin operations in mid-2024.

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL"), a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery solutions headquartered in Switzerland, proudly announces the acquisition of Superior Tooling Inc., a US manufacturer of plastic injection molds through quality tooling, based in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Continuing its ambitious growth journey, SHL Medical has acquired Superior Tooling Inc., a US-based manufacturing company specializing in plastic injection molds. The integration of Superior Tooling will strengthen the SHL’s inhouse manufacturing capabilities, particularly for its upcoming US manufacturing site in North Charleston, SC, scheduled to begin operations in mid-2024.

With two new manufacturing sites underway in North Charleston, SC, USA, and Zug, Switzerland, complementing the existing facilities in Taiwan, SHL strategically addresses the growing demand in the autoinjector market. Superior Tooling will support SHL's strategic manufacturing operations globally, especially strengthening its vertical capabilities for the new site in North Charleston, while solidifying its local presence. This expansion of strengths underlines SHL's global strategy, emphasizing one of its distinctive features – full in-house manufacturing – and positions tooling as one of SHL's core competencies close to the new manufacturing site in South Carolina.

Ulrich Faessler, Chairman and CEO of SHL Medical, looks forward to the collaboration: "The demand for our autoinjectors, including treatment areas such as diabetes and weight management, is growing rapidly. Through continuous advancements and dedication, we deliver on our strategic vision to uphold our position as market leaders. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards globalizing our operations to better serve our customer base. We are happy to welcome Superior Tooling into the SHL family."

Expanding tooling capabilities globally

The acquisition of Superior Tooling not only supports the tooling needs of SHL's in-house manufacturing but also its strategy to deliver the highest quality tools to customers across industries. The US company will work closely with SHL's existing tooling departments to develop new solutions for its global customer base.

"This marks a significant step forward for our potential and growth trajectory. We take great pride in having our capabilities recognized by a global player, and eagerly look forward to maximizing them as integral members of SHL Medical. I am confident that the synergies between our capabilities and SHL's established tooling expertise will prove highly advantageous for both our existing and new customers", expresses Robbie Earnhardt, President of Superior Tooling.

About Superior Tooling Inc.

Superior Tooling is a manufacturer of tooling and molds for the plastic injection molding industry. Established in Wake Forest, North Carolina in 1985, the company specializes in plastic injection mold and die cast mold manufacturing for demanding applications requiring high volume, accuracy, and consistency. Superior Tooling serves customers in a wide range of industries with a strong focus on the medical sector.

People, technology, and vision are the keys to the company's success. At Superior Tooling, customer relationships evolve into partnerships by working together to fulfill demanding requirements on a timely basis. The cornerstone of their work is quality that begins with people and extends through their equipment and facility. The dedicated staff at Superior Tooling delivers tooling crafted with precision, ensuring the production of high-quality molded plastic parts with remarkably low cycle times. Customers can confidently anticipate tools that maintain optimal performance and quality for many years.

For additional information, visit https://www.sti-nc.com/

About SHL Medical

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company purpose – Enabling Patients' Independence – we offer patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems. In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL has increased developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth. For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com

