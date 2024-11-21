SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical, a world leader in self-injection solutions, today announced plans to establish SHL Advantec – a dynamic sub-group dedicated to providing tooling and automation solutions to the healthcare sector and other industries.

Together with SHL Medical's recent strategic acquisitions - Swiss-based LCA Automation and SMC Mould Innovation and US-based Superior Tooling - SHL Advantec will form a global operations network spanning three continents to deliver faster support and shorter supply chain services to SHL Advantec's diverse customer base.

The establishment of SHL Advantec is part of SHL Medical's ambitious expansion strategy and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients. The strategic move will allow SHL Medical to further focus on growing its business in self-injection devices while SHL Advantec provides advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies for medical devices and other healthcare products.

SHL Medical's existing tooling and automation operations will be integrated into SHL Advantec, bringing their range of technologies, services, and equipment portfolio to the new business. Together with SHL Medical's recent strategic acquisitions – Swiss-based LCA Automation and SMC Mould Innovation and US-based Superior Tooling – SHL Advantec will form a global operations network spanning three continents to deliver faster support and shorter supply chain services to SHL Advantec's diverse customer base. Leveraging its experience in medical devices and other industries, SHL Advantec will focus on helping its customers advance production quality and resilience while continuing to support SHL Medical's growth in autoinjector manufacturing.

"SHL Medical has always taken pride in being a true end-to-end solutions provider of autoinjector development and manufacturing, and part of that pride is built on our much-trusted tooling and automation solutions, which had been the backbone of SHL Medical's ability to scale up production for our customers," said Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL Medical. "As we prepare to pioneer the next era of innovative self-injection solutions, the strategic move will give SHL Medical and SHL Advantec the opportunity to maximize our strengths, both separately and collectively, to create more long-term value to our customers, their patients, and the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain."

