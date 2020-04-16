SHL Announces Free Access to RemoteWorkQ For Individuals

SHL's groundbreaking new questionnaire provides insights into remote-work skills, allowing individuals to showcase their ability to flourish in the new world of remote working

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the market leader in talent solutions, announced yesterday the release of a free version of the new RemoteWorkQ for individuals seeking to discover their personal strengths, areas for development and need for support in a remote working environment.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of employees are now working from remote locations, while others have been furloughed or lost their jobs. Furthermore, nearly 74% of organizations intend to continue a remote work model even after COVID-19 restrictions subside.

The RemoteWorkQ, created by SHL and based on decades of research, data, and scientific expertise, is rooted in eight specific competencies necessary for individuals to excel in a remote working environment – with an emphasis on maintaining productivity, healthy workplace relationships, and overall well-being.

Individuals who complete the short 10-minute RemoteWorkQ receive a personalized report that outlines their remote working strengths, areas for development, and need for support – all with the scientific credibility that only SHL can provide. The report also includes development tips for increasing success as a remote employee.

"There are millions of people in the world adjusting to a new way of working, as well as others who are looking for a competitive edge back into the workforce," said Andy Bradshaw, SHL CEO. "We have created a free version of the RemoteWorkQ specifically for these individuals so they can discover the unique value they add to this new world of working. Life will go on after COVID-19 and the RemoteWorkQ will play a key role in ensuring individuals are prepared to thrive."

The RemoteWorkQ is also available as an enterprise offering through subscription on SHL's TalentCentral; it includes robust reporting and analysis for organizations to understand their strengths and areas for development at scale.

Individuals can take advantage of the new RemoteWorkQ today.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

