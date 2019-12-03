SHL Acquisition of Aspiring Minds Signals The Next Generation Of Talent Strategy Is Here

The power of the joining of SHL and Aspiring Minds lies in understanding the most important asset in business strategy: people, and their ability to disrupt business-as-usual, achieve digital transformation, and grow business outcomes beyond today's standards. SHL and Aspiring Minds together offer a global platform spanning hiring to leadership development that helps business leaders optimize their team's potential for today and the future, as well as building a talent strategy to fuel success.

With an expanded portfolio that now includes coding, language, video interview and skills tests alongside personality, motivation, cognitive ability, language assessments and leadership benchmarking, SHL can help talent innovation across the breadth of the organization. The combination of SHL and Aspiring minds provides customers with an unparalleled, transparent AI-powered platform of meaningful and unbiased talent data to produce the predictive analytics required to support a global workforce.

SHL expects to offer Aspiring Minds solutions in early 2020.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

About Aspiring Minds

Aspiring Minds is a global leader in assessments and credentialing, dramatically improving recruitment & workforce efficiency. Powered by AI, psychometry and science over 3,000 companies and institutions worldwide rely on our validated assessments to help them recruit the right people, develop requisite skills benchmarks and assess workforce health. Visit www.aspiringminds.com

