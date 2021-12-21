SHISEIDO's Global Campaign Video "POWER IS YOU" Tops 18 Million Views Worldwide

- Featuring Song "Find Love" by Hikaru Utada; SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE Series Sells More than 20 Million Units Since Its Launch in 2014 –

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since July 1, 2021, SHISEIDO, the prestige cosmetic brand, has run a global campaign, POWER IS YOU, featuring three inspirational ambassadors, Megan Rapinoe, Hikaru Utada and Ursula Corbero. With diverse backgrounds in sport, art and social activism, each ambassador uses her power as a beautiful force in the world. Through their powerful and unique stories, POWER IS YOU brings out the power of beauty within and transforms all into a beautiful force that brings about better change in society.

Featuring the campaign anthem, "Find Love," the POWER IS YOU campaign video has been viewed more than 18 million times worldwide since its launch last summer (*1).

The global campaign has invited consumers around the world to experience the brand and its products both virtually and in person. In Mainland China, 117,000 viewers tuned in to the livestream featuring local influencers. In South Korea, Hong Kong and Canada, consumers experienced the brand virtually before attending in-store events, which attracted considerable attention. Including the launch of SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate III, a symbolic manifestation of the revolution of the SHISEIDO brand, the ULTIMUNE series has sold more than 20 million units since its launch in 2014 (*2).

- About POWER IS YOU Global Campaign

As activists, leaders and artists, these three global ambassadors represent SHISEIDO's campaign message, POWER IS YOU. Through their inspirational lives, SHISEIDO celebrates diversity and empowers people across all borders by highlighting the power of inner beauty to transform society for the better. POWER IS YOU seeks to empower everyone to release their innate energy, recharge their own beauty and use their power as a beautiful force in the world.

- About Campaign Anthem: "Find Love"

Hikaru Utada to Release Album and Stream Online Concert in 2022

Hikaru Utada's 8th studio album, "BAD MODE" will be released digitally on January 19, and will also be available on CD on February 23. The album will feature many hit songs, including the campaign anthem, "Find Love."

The online concert titled "Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from Air Studios" will be streamed on the artist's birthday, January 19 as well. "Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from Air Studios" official website: https://www.utadahikaru.jp/livesessions2022/en/

For more information, visit: https://www.utadahikaru.jp/en/

- About SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate III

SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE was launched in September 2014 as a symbolic manifestation of the revolution of the SHISEIDO brand. Since then, it has won more than 200 awards worldwide (*3).

In July 2021, ULTIMUNE has undergone a revolutionary transformation inspired by leading innovator The Lifeblood (TM) (*4). This new development uses ULTIMUNE's unique ImuGenerationRED Technology (TM) to help strengthen the skin's inner defenses to achieve radiance, smoothness and resilience for healthy, vibrant skin. It seeks to empower everyone to release their innate energy, recharge their own beauty and use their power as a beautiful force in the world.

- About SHISEIDO

SHISEIDO is the key global prestige brand of the Shiseido Group that markets skincare, makeup, sun care, and fragrance products in 88 countries and regions around the world. It helps maximize the power of the beauty of each individual customer and attain an energetic beauty in both mind and body through skincare and makeup products created using the latest technologies.

Notes:

(*1) The total number of views of the POWER IS YOU (15, 20, 30 and 60 seconds) campaign videos on SHISEIDO's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms in 88 countries and regions, including Japan, Mainland China and France

(*2) The total volume of global shipments of ULTIMUNE: units shipped from its first ever launch in September 2014 to September 30, 2021

(*3) The total number of awards worldwide as of December 2020 (according to SHISEIDO's research)

(*4) The Lifeblood (TM) is a new beauty concept proposed by SHISEIDO. It aims to help release a beauty for each individual that continues to be constantly renewed.

- Introducing Global Campaign Ambassadors

Through their own personalities and lifestyles, each of these three global ambassadors represent SHISEIDO's campaign message, POWER IS YOU.

"To me, inner beauty means having the courage to be honest with yourself. Empowering yourself means knowing and believing in yourself."

By Hikaru Utada

Born in the United States to Japanese parents, Hikaru Utada is a singer/songwriter and producer. Her first album "First Love" released in 1999 was an instant success, becoming the country's best-selling album of all time, and still holding the honor to this day. Utada's commercial success has made her one of Japan's top-selling recording artists of all time with over 37 million albums. Utada announced a hiatus from her music career in 2010 to focus on her personal growth, returning to her career of music in April 2016. In 2021, the theme song for EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME, "One Last Kiss" charted in 33 countries and regions worldwide as well as the Spotify Global Viral Chart. Utada wrote the new song "Find Love" to be the POWER IS YOU campaign anthem.

"Beauty comes from positivity. It is feeling energy, feeling life. If you want something, try. If you make a mistake, remember life is not perfect. Imperfection is beauty too."

By Ursula Corbero

Ursula Corbero gained international fame after appearing in the Netflix series, "La Casa de Papel" (Money Heist). Corbero is much more than an actress. She was appointed as the ambassador of the Fiorever collection by Bvlgari in 2018. She's been the face of several brands over the years. She is committed to philanthropy and has shown her support for several social causes over the years, including breast cancer awareness, childhood cancer, climate change awareness, et al.

"Beauty to me is a very personal thing. We can't define what is beautiful for someone else. Everyone must find their beauty within."

By Megan Rapinoe

Two-time World Cup Champion and co-captain of the U.S. Women's Soccer National Team, Megan Rapinoe is a fan favorite and one of the team's most technical players. Megan took home the tournament's two top honors -- the Golden Boot for the top scorer, and the Golden Ball for the best player in the tournament. Megan is an advocate for equality for all and has been able to intersect her passion for humanity and authenticity.

Product summary

- Product name: SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate III

- Product features:

Beauty circulates with every pulse, generating strength. Skin stays resilient against aging damage now and in the future. SHISEIDO's award-winning serum, the NEW ULTIMUNE with The Lifeblood (TM) (*), now features the power of science. Using an approach from SHISEIDO that is a global first, an innovative serum optimizes circulation to bring out inner strength and beauty for healthy, vibrant skin with radiance, smoothness and resilience in just 3 days. (*) The Lifeblood (TM) is a new beauty concept proposed by SHISEIDO. It empowers, releases, and constantly renews customers' innate beauty.

- ULTIMUNE's unique ImuGenerationRED Technology (TM) helps deliver GL moisturizing collagen elements (*) to every corner of the skin. (*) Hydroxyproline, glycerin

- With a rich yet dewy texture, the serum quickly penetrates into the skin.

- A fresh green floral fragrance promotes relaxation and exudes positive energy.

- Contains no parabens (preservatives).

- Non-comedogenic cosmetic product/allergy tested. (This does not guarantee that all users will be acne free, or not experience an allergic reaction.)

How to use

- Use every morning and evening after toning and before moisturizing with an emulsion or cream.

- Apply SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate III before any other serums.

- Apply two pumps of the product into the palm of the hand and smooth evenly over the face.

