Shipsy Completes Stockone Acquisition and Expands Product Portfolio for Holistic Fulfillment and Logistics Management

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading logistics Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, has completed the acquisition of Stockone, a cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) and inventory management solution provider, to expand its product portfolio.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Shipsy's commitment to providing a comprehensive end-to-end logistics technology platform for enterprise customers across diverse industries.

The extended product suite will offer a holistic logistics management experience across transportation, warehouse management, and fulfillment. This will empower businesses to optimize logistics costs, deliver impactful customer experiences, and automate operations, all from a single platform.

"With more than 220 enterprise customers, Shipsy processes around 150 million shipments monthly, and tracks 650,000+ containers every month, and the recent addition of the new WMS and inventory management capabilities come as a strategic extension to the existing product suite capabilities, perfectly complementing Shipsy's core offerings."

"It strategically aligns with our vision to provide scalable, efficient, and automated end-to-end logistics management solutions to our customers, covering warehousing, transportation, order fulfillment, and operational management," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Rajan Ekambaram, CEO and Co-Founder of Stockone stated, "Combining WMS, TMS, and end-to-end supply chain execution capabilities ensures seamless experiences and creates significant value for enterprise customers. We aim to optimize costs, improve service levels, and automate operations for businesses."

Shipsy acquiring Stockone strengthens its leadership in the logistics technology landscape and sets the stage to streamline operations for rapidly evolving modern commerce. It resonates with the global shift towards eco-friendly, efficient logistics solutions, and enables businesses to serve customers prioritizing sustainability and operational efficiency.

Shipsy is excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings. Plans are underway for the seamless integration of warehousing capabilities into its existing platform, thereby becoming a holistic logistics solution provider and facilitating data-led smarter decisions for enterprises.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy is a leading logistics Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, revolutionizing how businesses manage their logistics operations. Focusing on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Shipsy's cutting-edge solutions empower businesses to optimize costs, enhance customer experiences, and automate operations seamlessly. Shipsy is shaping the future of logistics through AI-powered technology-driven solutions. To learn more, please visit www.shipsy.io .

