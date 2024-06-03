Shipping Container Market Projected to Reach USD 10,661.5 Million by 2034, Driven by Durable and Cost-Effective Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States shipping container industry also showcases a promising future in the next ten years. It is slated to report a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034. Owing to supply chain disruptions and shipping container shortages, the ocean container industry has faced significant challenges in recent years. As global economies recover from the pandemic, shipping services continue to adapt to a highly volatile market.

NEWARK, Del., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shipping container market is projected to reach USD 7,747.5 million in 2024, with an expected increase to USD 10,661.5 million by 2034. The industry is primarily influenced by increasing maritime shipping activities and trade agreements between developing and developed economies, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.

The demand for these shipping containers is also touching the skies as they are durable, reusable, and designed for intermodal shipments. The market is also driven by the need for cost-effective and convenient cargo transportation. Besides this, improvements in commercial boats and the development of more efficient cargo ships are likely to propel up the demand for shipping containers in the international marketplace.

Automation in marine transportation and safety regulations has the potential to present growth opportunities in the global shipping containers industry. The market is also influenced by the ongoing trends of minimalist containers, recyclable mailers, and technological advancements in international supply chains.

However, the shipping container industry, in recent times, is facing a plunge in demand due to transnational political and economic factors like wars, political imbalances, and trade disputes in European and Middle East countries.

Attributes Description Estimated Global Shipping Container Market Size (2024E) USD 7,747.5 million Projected Global Shipping Container Market Value (2034F) USD 10,661.5 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 3.6 %

"Companies in the shipping container industry must implement sustainable practices throughout the container lifecycle, from sourcing raw materials to end-of-life recycling. They can also develop eco-friendly materials, reduce carbon emissions in manufacturing and transportation, and promote container reuse to minimize the environmental impact", opines an FMI analyst. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The 20 to 40 feet segment dominates the global shipping container market with a share of 35% in 2024.

Based on the container type, the dry freight container segment leads the shipping container market with a share of 21% in 2024.

The shipping container market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034. The shipping container market in South Korea is estimated to rise at a 3.6% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to rise at a 3.6% CAGR through 2034. The shipping container market in Thailand has the potential to increase at 3.7% CAGR through 2034.

has the potential to increase at 3.7% CAGR through 2034. The United States shipping container market is predicted to rise by 3.4% CAGR through 2034.

shipping container market is predicted to rise by 3.4% CAGR through 2034. The shipping container market in the United Kingdom is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The global shipping container industry is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR through 2034, leading to fierce competition among numerous companies.

These companies boast extensive market reach and well-established networks of suppliers, customers, and partners.

Major players such as Maersk Container Industry, China International Marine Containers (CIMC), Singamas Container Holdings, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited dominate the industry

These companies are leveraging large-scale operations and advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance container efficiency.

Leading Shipping Container Brands

Maersk Container Industry

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

Singamas Container Holdings

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Triton International Limited

Seaco Global Limited

Florens Container Services

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

Dong Fang International Container ( Hong Kong ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Blue Sky Intermodal

Raffles Lease Pte Ltd

CARU Containers

CAI International Inc.

BSL Containers Ltd.

W&K Containers, Inc.

Conex Depot

Storstac Inc.

ContainerWorld Forwarding Services Inc.

LCL Logistix

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , South Korean tonnage provider Cido Shipping secured new buildings for four mid-sized box ships with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

, South Korean tonnage provider Cido Shipping secured new buildings for four mid-sized box ships with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. In May 2024 , BAL Container Line plans to order four large container ships and new buildings worth USD 600m in China .

, BAL Container Line plans to order four large container ships and new buildings worth in . In March 2024 , APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) officially commissioned its new Container Freight Station (CFS) at Onne Port.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Container Type:

The market is segmented by container types, such as dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, open top container, flat rack container, tank container, double door container, and half-height container.

By Size:

In terms of the size of shipping containers, the industry is trifurcated as up to 20 feet, 21 to 40 feet, and above 40 feet.

By End Use:

According to end use, the sector is segmented into automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, food, logistics, and transportation.

By Region:

As per region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg