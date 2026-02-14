Shining in Hong Kong: HTX Ventures and HTX DAO Attend Consensus 2026, Advancing a Sustainable Web3 Ecosystem

During the conference, HTX Ventures highlighted its continued focus on early-stage innovation, foundational infrastructure, and global ecosystem synergy. With increasingly defined global regulatory frameworks and maturing digital asset infrastructure, the platform emphasized forward-looking investments across AI, Web3, Real-World Assets (RWA), and modular blockchains. HTX Ventures engaged in in-depth exchanges and strategic resource matchmaking with developers, investment institutions, and project teams from around the globe.

On February 12, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Advisor to HTX , delivered a keynote speech at the main forum titled "Building Resilient Blockchain Infrastructure for a World in Constant Change."

HTX DAO at GWDC 2026: Deepening Engagement in the Developer Ecosystem

Ahead of Consensus, HTX DAO appeared as a Gold Sponsor at Global Web3 Dev Con 2026 (GWDC 2026), held February 8-9 at Hong Kong Cyberport.

At the conference, HTX DAO Ambassador Molly delivered a speech titled "The DAO Path: Decentralization Without Dogma." Her speech provided a candid reflection on HTX DAO's evolution and practices on the concept of "The People's Exchange."

Molly shared that in its early stages, the team explored radical decentralization models, including proposals to burn 99% of the token supply through community voting. While such experiments embodied strong democratic ideals, they also revealed structural vulnerabilities: emotional, short-term decision-making could undermine long-term ecosystem stability. Over time, the community reached a shared understanding: neither hype-driven proposals nor radical operations bolster token price in the long run. Instead, value is anchored in sound tokenomics, sustainable real-world utility, and a steadfast foundation of long-term holders.

Consequently, over the past two years, HTX DAO has shifted toward a more balanced governance architecture built on three pillars:

Optimized Tokenomics: A transparent deflation mechanism to strengthen market trust. This includes allocating 50% of HTX's quarterly revenue to $HTX token burns—a commitment formally integrated into the whitepaper with regular disclosure of revenue and burn data.

Pragmatic On-chain Governance: The DAO preserves community participation while avoiding "performative decentralization" detached from operational sustainability.

A Culture of Longtermism: The platform embeds real economic incentives into governance design, ensuring holders benefit from asset growth and risk mitigation.

According to the official data, HTX DAO's token holder addresses have expanded from approximately 40,000 in its early phase to over 800,000 today. Amid significant market volatility, $HTX has demonstrated relative stability, an outcome the team attributes to its structured tokenomics. At the same time, the team hosted dozens of global offline meetups, spanning various countries and regions to foster direct engagement with their community. This effort has been instrumental in transforming the DAO vision into a tangible reality for users worldwide.

Molly also outlined the DAO's three major initiatives for 2026:

Opening on-chain product interfaces to global developers to foster co-creation and innovation

Launching dedicated support programs for emerging narratives such as RWA

Expanding volunteer and ambassador systems to cultivate a diverse DAO culture and advance governance

Expanding the Global Web3 Footprint Through Strategic Engagement

Beyond the developer summit, HTX Ventures and HTX DAO participated in multiple high-profile side events in Hong Kong to boost their global influence.

On February 9, representatives of both platforms attended the "Alpha Night," hosted by MyToken. During this gathering, which brought together top-tier alpha hunters and institutional investors, the HTX Ventures team established deep connections with numerous high-potential projects, demonstrating their keen insight in identifying premium early-stage assets.

The following day, February 10, HTX DAO appeared as a brand-certified partner at the "Build and Scale in 2026" forum, co-hosted by ChainCatcher, RootData, and Alibaba Cloud.

Throughout this visit to Hong Kong, HTX Ventures and HTX DAO demonstrated their comprehensive penetration into the Web3 space. Moving forward, both platforms will remain committed to the vision of "Building a Metaverse Free Port." Through continuous ecological investment and collaborative industry development, they aim to lead the industry through market cycles and usher in the next golden era of the crypto world.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures is the global investment arm of HTX, integrating investment, incubation, and research to identify and discover the best and most innovative projects in the market. Visit us here.

