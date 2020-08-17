Shining Growth Prospects in Pipeline for Pressure Relief Devices Market on Back of Surging Demand for Foam-Based Mattresses, Says TMR

- Sedentary lifestyle has engulfed a large population base across the world and has led to an increase in the pressure ulcers cases, thus bringing tremendous growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market

- The global pressure relief devices market is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure relief devices market may bank greatly on the rising awareness about pressure ulcers and the increase in demand for pressure relief devices to treat the same. Advancements in technology for treating pressure ulcers and a considerable increase in the geriatric population are bringing immense growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts speculate the global pressure relief devices market to expand at a promising CAGR through the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global pressure relief devices market was projected to be valued at US$ 2.6 bn in 2019.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to tremendous strain on the healthcare sector. The rising number of patients is pressing the need for more beds. Local bodies in collaboration with NGOs are offering more foam-based mattresses to COVID-19 care centers for preventing pressure injuries in the infected patients. This aspect is bringing tremendous growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market during 2020-2030.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Expert View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research attribute the mattresses used in COVID-19 centers as a prominent growth aspect. At the same time, the analysts advise the manufacturers in the pressure relief devices market to follow strict safety guidelines and develop the products accordingly.

The analysts also point out the prospective growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market through air fluidized therapeutic beds and low air loss mattresses due to their surging popularity.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Findings

In terms of the end-user, the hospital segment dominated the pressure relief devices market in 2019

The low-tech devices held a considerable share of the pressure relief devices market in 2019

The pressure ulcers segment brought expansive growth for the pressure relief devices market in 2019

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR from 2020 to 2030

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Growth Propellers

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has found out that more than 2.5 mn people in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers every year. These statistics highlight the growing influence of pressure ulcers and the need to tackle it. Therefore, such aspects bring tremendous growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market. The ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure on a large scale across the globe due to the emergence of COVID-19 is expected to bring extensive growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market.

Awareness campaigns regarding the treatment of pressure ulcers may bring good growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market.

Technological advancements and innovations across the pressure relief devices market are sowing the seeds of growth across the pressure relief devices market.

Smart therapeutic beds are inviting magnifying growth for the pressure relief devices market.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Geographical Dimensions

The pressure relief devices market is spread across Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Asia Pacific may record a robust CAGR across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Densely populated countries like China and India may bring substantial growth for the pressure relief devices market. Japan may also prove to be a good growth accelerator for the pressure relief devices market. The increasing prevalence of the geriatric population across Asia Pacific may also bring tremendous growth opportunities for the pressure relief devices market during the forecast period.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Low-tech Devices

Foam-based Mattress



Gel-based Mattress



Air Filled Mattress Water/Fluid Filled Mattress



Others

Hi-tech Devices

Kinetic Beds



Air Therapy Beds



By Application



Pressure Ulcers Burns



Surgical Wounds



Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

