Shimadzu Corporation Releases Nexera Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph Series, Incorporating Artificial intelligence as Analytical Intelligence, to Detect and Resolve Issues Automatically

The Nexera UHPLC series maximizes reliability and uptime with fully unattended workflows that span from startup to shut-down. Operators can set the Nexera to start up at a specified time, so that it can complete auto-purge, equilibration, baseline checks and system suitability in advance, and be ready for analysis before they arrive at the lab. In addition, FlowPilot ramps up the flow rate gradually, reducing the possibility of damage to columns. The Nexera also has auto-diagnostics and auto-recovery capabilities that allow it to monitor pressure fluctuations to check for anomalies.

With remote mobile phase monitoring and integrated consumables management, the system maximizes uptime and reliability. Real-time monitoring of mobile phase levels allows lab personnel to efficiently run batches and respond accordingly if there isn't enough mobile phase before starting a run. In addition, Nexera tracks consumable usage and sends alerts when parts need replacing, allowing users to keep the system running at peak performance. The Nexera UHPLC series allows analysts to confirm parameters and monitor chromatograms in real time directly from a web browser on their smart device.

The Nexera UHPLC increases efficiency by automating workflows and maximizing throughput analysis. The SIL-40 autosampler can process the entire injection cycle time in as little as seven seconds, and continuous analysis can be carried out on up to 44 MTPs (using 3 plate changers). The SIL-40's plate changers enable non-stop temperature-controlled analysis of thousands of samples. The Nexera automatically blends mobile phases at any set ratio, which speeds up the preparation of buffer solutions and the dilution of solvents. Because it prepares the exact amounts required for analysis, the Nexera reduces waste and labor.

The Nexera's elegant and compact design saves valuable bench space. Notably, the Nexera UHPLC uses over 80% less electricity in standby mode, thereby significantly reducing running costs and supports an environmentally-friendly lab.

Key components of the Nexera UHPLC series include:

Mobile Phase Monitor MPM-40

System Controller SCL-40, CBM-40

Absorbance Detector SPD-40 / SPD-40V and Photodiode Detector SPD-M40

Solvent Delivery Unit LC-40 series

Autosampler SIL-40 series / PLATE CHANGER

Column Oven CTO-40 series

More details

https://www.shimadzu.com/an/hplc/nexeraseries/newbenchmark.html

About Shimadzu Corporation

Founded in 1875, Shimadzu Corporation, a leader in the development of advanced technologies, has a distinguished history of innovation built on the foundation. Shimadzu maintains a global network of sales, service, technical support and applications centers on six continents, and has established long-term relationships with a host of highly trained distributors located in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.shimadzu.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835817/Shimadzu_Nexera.jpg

