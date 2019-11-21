Shikun & Binui Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release for November 28, 2019
21 Nov, 2019, 20:36 GMT
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its third quarter results on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
About the Shikun & Binui Group
The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.
|
IR Contacts:
|
Company
|
External IR
|
Leon Vasilnitzky
|
Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations
|
+972 (3) 6305894
|
+1 646 201 9246
SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.
