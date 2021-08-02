Shift toward Antibiotic-free Livestock Farming Propelling to Propel Latin America Bone Broth Protein Market at CAGR of 8.2% During Forecast Period, Says TMR

- Numerous nutritional benefits of bone broth protein, particularly in improving gut health, attracted consumers of nutritional supplements during COVID-19

- Manufacturers likely to promote their products as dairy-free protein source in future

- Clean labelling of products is anticipated to fuel growth prospects of Latin America bone broth protein market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone broth is prepared in various combinations around the world. It is most commonly consumed as soup. In addition, the extensive use of bone broth in numerous cuisines has been notably underpinned by wide-ranging health benefits, especially related to muscle function, digestive health or gut health, and immune system in humans as well as animals. The growth of the bone broth protein market in Latin America can be mainly attributed to the rising awareness about its several nutritional benefits. Over the years, a number of bone broth protein products has been introduced in the market, thus driving the Latin America bone broth protein market.

The demand for healthy food products, especially dietary supplements, has surged during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Stridently, food and beverage manufacturers have massively capitalized on this opportunity by growing their brand presence on eCommerce channels. Moreover, consumers prefer including vegetables and herbs to increase the content of essential elements in the food, notably potassium, magnesium, iron, and calcium.

The Latin America bone broth protein market is projected to reach US$ 7.95 Bn by end of 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Latin America Bone Broth Protein Market Study

Attributes such as Dairy-free Protein Source and Clean Product Labelling Driving Global Market: Broth extracted from bones and cartilages of beef and poultry have gained popularity. Thus, food companies in the bone broth protein market ecosystem are aiming at offering grass-fed beef bones. The growing need of food products to cater to the nutritional requirements of lactose-intolerant people has offered momentum to the retailing of functional food products such as bone broth in Latin America . Furthermore, bone broth protein is high in demand as a protein in gluten-free foods in Latin America . This has enabled the promotion of bone broth protein products on eCommerce platforms. Another key trend that is constantly reshaping the demand dynamics is the growing popularity of clean labelling of ingredients in food products among consumers and food brands alike.

Bone Broth Supplements for Pets Offer Growth Opportunities: The growth of the bone broth protein market has been greatly shaped by the demand for supplements for animals, particularly pets. Pet lovers, especially dog owners have been eyeing bone broth protein products with marked optimism. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of animal-based protein products in dietary supplements in Latin America is driving the global market. In addition, the growing worldwide awareness about the ill health effects arising out of indiscriminate use of antibiotics for livestock has also unlocked new opportunities for bone broth protein producers.

Latin America Bone Broth Protein Market: Growth Avenues

Rise in demand for functional food products as dietary supplements in humans and animals has propelled the demand for bone broth protein market products in Latin America

The market is mainly driven by the rise in awareness and health-conscious, which is leading to increase in demand for a variety in soups and other beverages

Strides in nutrition science have led to increased popularity of bone broth recipes

Latin America Bone Broth Protein Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Of the various key geographies, Brazil is projected to hold major share of the Latin America bone broth protein market, as the market in the country is projected to reach 2.82 Bn by 2031

is projected to hold major share of the bone broth protein market, as the market in the country is projected to reach 2.82 Bn by 2031 The bone broth protein market in Argentina and Mexico is anticipated to expand at significant pace during the forecast period. The bone broth protein market in Argentina is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

