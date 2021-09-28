Shift to Cloud Platforms is Resulting in Rapid Changes in Data Center Infrastructure - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for data centers grew considerably. During the initial outbreak, data center operators faced several challenges to operate facilities. In a few locations across the globe, the development of data centers came to a halt that lasted for up to a month. COVID-19 will have a higher impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms. The data center infrastructure market witnessed considerable growth, with new and innovative designs for rack solutions.

Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on data centre knowledge base across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The data center UPS market is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.81%. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for data center services has significantly increased, which has driven the need for power infrastructures such as UPS systems. UPS systems are likely to account for a market share of around 40% of the global market. The procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems is observing a surge in the data center electrical infrastructure market. Equinix, GPX Global, and EdgeCore are a few data center operators that have adopted lithium-ion Systems UPS systems in their facilities.

There are many innovations happening in UPS data center market; such as in June 2020, ZincFive released the BC series product that supports up to 1 MW of UPS power capacity. In 2020, Latin America witnessed investment in over 15 data center projects, adding 172 MW of power capacity. Brazil added power capacity of around 70 MW. In 2020, Western Europe observed investments in over 80 data center projects, which added 930 MW power capacity. The decreasing cost of lithium-ion UPS batteries is reducing the adoption of VRLA batteries., thereby aiding the market growth. Also, the introduction of nickel-zinc and Prussian sodium-ion batteries in the market has provided the reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center.

Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The data center generator market is expected to reach USD 5841.2 million in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.99%. The global data center generator market is likely to witness significant growth due to the presence of colocation, cloud, and enterprise service providers in the APAC, Europe, and North America regions. Diesel generators dominate the segment, accounting for over 80% of the revenue. The investment in Tier III and Tier IV facilities is likely to grow as the number of Tier I and Tier II facilities will decrease during the forecast period. The generator redundancy equipped will also grow from N+N to 2N or 2N+1 during the forecast period. The North American data leads growth in the data center generator market.

In 2020, SpaceX partnered with Microsoft for the development of a modular data center facility. In 2020, Huawei launched AI powered modular data center. In 2020, the Australian Department of Defence gave contracts to modular data center manufacturer DataPod to deliver four modular facilities over the next two years. Infrastructure vendors' partnerships with these data center providers would lead to the market's revenue growth during the forecast period.

