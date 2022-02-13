shift Electronics collaborates with Tree-Nation to plant 1600 trees

For the love of our planet on Valentine's Day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- shift Electronics, a Dubai-based leading distributor of tech and lifestyle products in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with Tree-Nation, as part of its CSR programme in support of the environment. The initiative, which entails planting trees, aims to support shift's mandate in fighting climate change and offsetting its CO2 emissions.

Tree-Nation is an international non-profit organization that offers a platform for individuals and companies to plant trees across the world and offset their CO2 emissions. After a thorough calculation, shift has identified the CO2 emissions which resulted from the production, packaging and freight of its distributed products from over 60 global brands in 2021. shift planted more than 1600 trees in order to offset almost 1000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, it emitted in 2021.

In his comments, Mazen Khanafer, Founder and Managing Director at shift Electronics said: "Climate change is one of the greatest threats to humanity. Our planet is losing trees every year because of deforestation. Allowing for climate change to continue at its current pace will lead to at least 200 million climate refugees by 2050. shift has always believed in the importance of preserving the environment, hence, our initiative couldn't come at a better occasion than Valentine's Day where we will show love for the planet we all live in. Around 17% of climate change is caused as a result of the loss of trees. There are two solutions to fight climate change which are, either reducing greenhouse gas emissions or, capturing CO2 already released into the atmosphere. Therefore, planting trees is the most effective way and ideal solution to fight climate change. Through the "Love of our Planet" initiative, we aspire to bring a positive change to our beloved planet".

Moreover, throughout 2022, shift Electronics pledges to continue planting trees on behalf of its clients, suppliers and employees. Although the trees are planted in a real forest, they will be gifted virtually with a unique URL through which each tree's growth can be tracked individually.

About shift Electronics

shift is a leading tech & lifestyle distributor in the Middle East, focusing on pure value-added distribution. shift operates locally and regionally to represent and deliver over 60 premium brands through an unparalleled level of service, support, logistics and competitive pricing. shift services all business sectors including wholesalers, small and medium retailers, value-added resellers, power retailers, corporate resellers and e-commerce. Its rapid expansion and commitment to service excellence has positioned it as the market leader in the region and a favorite source of premium products.

For more information, please contact info@shift.ae.

About Tree-Nation

Tree-Nation, based in Barcelona, is a non-profit organisation that allows citizens and companies to plant trees all around the world to offset their CO2 emissions and fight climate change. It uses proprietary technology to make tree planting easy by enabling individuals and companies to participate in reforestation projects. With more than 7 million trees planted to date, Tree-Nation has the largest number of reforestation projects available on one platform, offering members the option to plant more than over 300 tree species in over 30 verified projects, across 6 different continents.

Contacts: Mr. Mazen Khanafer, info@shift.ae, +971 4 323 3220

SOURCE shift Electronics