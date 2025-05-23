Shieldworkz Expands OT Cybersecurity Offerings to Tackle Emerging Threats and Posture Management Needs

ABU DHABI, UAE and BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shieldworkz, a leading cybersecurity innovator, today announced the expansion of its Cyber-Physical System security offerings. This strategic move addresses the evolving threat landscape, increasing regulatory compliance obligations, and growing demand for proactive security posture management across industries.

The expanded portfolio focuses on enhanced AI-powered risk and gap assessment, automated exposure and cyber risk management, and security posture optimization—enabling enterprises to stay ahead of sophisticated cyber threats and regulatory expectations. Shieldworkz has been working with leading enterprises and governments around the world to secure their critical systems through its comprehensive suite of services.

With this move, Shieldworkz reinforces its OT security leadership while strengthening its commitment to delivering end-to-end OT security solutions.

Kiran Zachariah, CEO Shieldworkz:

"Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, and so must the way we defend against them. Our expanded OT security offerings are designed to give organizations the insights and control they need to proactively manage cyber risk—not just react to it. We're bridging the gap between visibility and action."

About Shieldworkz

Shieldworkz (Shieldworks OT Systems) is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in safeguarding cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industries such as utilities, oil and gas, airports, ports, manufacturing, mining and smart cities. Leveraging proprietary technologies, unmatched OT security services portfolio, SOC offering (including SOCaas) and a robust consulting platform, Shieldworkz enables businesses to secure their infrastructure.

Shieldworkz' offerings align with global frameworks, regulatory mandates and standards such as IEC 62443, NIST CSF, NIS2, NCA OTCC, MITRE ATT&CK® and Zero Trust architectures. These offerings include advanced managed security service offerings, automated risk and exposure management, and AI-driven security posture optimization, enabling enterprises to proactively manage cyber risks.

With a commitment to delivering end-to-end security offerings, Shieldworkz empowers security teams to gain real-time visibility, reduce risk, comply with global standards and strengthen resilience.

For more information, visit: https://shieldworkz.com

Download OT security compliance kits here

Access the latest OT Security Threat Landscape Report here.

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694121/Shieldworkz_Logo.jpg