Shield Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield , solving communication compliance for financial institutions, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® "Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023" report in the Digital Communications Governance (DCG) category.

The report advises security and risk management leaders to adopt innovations like data security posture management and prepare for the impacts of quantum computing and AI. Reviewing these and other Hype Cycle entries helps leaders support business goals and mitigate data security and privacy risks.

The Shield platform makes digital communications records management, archiving, discovery collections, and surveillance accessible through one unified platform. This provides customers with a comprehensive market abuse and employees misconduct detection solution that expands coverage, and efficiently produces more meaningful insights into risk.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner, we feel that this further demonstrates Shield's leadership in the market," said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and co-founder of Shield. "It represents a huge milestone for us, and according to us this is a strong indicator of even bigger things to come as we enable organizations to stop playing defense with risk and drastically improve their risk posture."

Gartner positions digital communication governance as solutions that "are critical to an organizations' efforts to meet a growing number of regulatory and organizational compliance requirements." Gartner further offer user recommendations to "negotiate exit strategy terms upfront to create transparency and minimize future costs for data export/extraction processing" and to "scope migration of legacy communication archives, including export from old, import to new and ongoing storage during the selection phase.[1]"

In light of these recommendations, Shield's award winning Digital Communication Hub, provides unlimited flexibility on data management, no data transfer costs, and providing full control for customers over their data. Other compliance platforms flag thousands of alerts daily but with a 99.99% false positive rate, their existing, outdated surveillance systems can't keep up with irrelevant alerts, and the sheer volume and complexity of data that financial institutions need to monitor. Shield's multilayered AI platform solves those challenges, using advancements in machine learning, large language models, semantic detection, natural language processing, behavioral analysis, and industry expertise to read between the lines in unstructured data, and provide meaningful insights into risk across the organization.

About Shield

Shield enables compliance teams in financial services and other highly regulated industries to read between the lines to see what their employee communications are really saying. Many of these organizations struggle with compliance because they are unable to gain visibility into the mass of scattered data across all of their communication channels to mitigate against market abuse, internal bad actors and increasing regulatory risk. By applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities, Shield is enabling enterprises and financial institutions to more effectively manage and mitigate communications compliance risks. Shield has helped leading financial organizations to reduce false positive alerts by 97%, conduct faster investigations, and save on compliance costs. Learn more at shieldfc.com .

