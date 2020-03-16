Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair Spring Edition is re-scheduled to May 25-28, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair ("the Fair" for short), hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, originally scheduled to be held on April 25-28, is postponed to May 25-28. The Fair will reach a higher level this year because the Fair will be relocated to the world's largest exhibition center – Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. As "The Premier Industry Event in China" with more than 3,500 exhibitors and 7,000 booths expected, the Fair will showcase 500,000 gifts and home products covering 22 product categories from around China and beyond.

What's New in Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair 2020

Relocation to the world's largest exhibition center

To satisfy growing demands of the gift industry and to achieve the business philosophy of "linking up the qualified buyers effectively for emerging products", the Fair seizes the opportunity of venue relocation to enlarge the exhibition area and gather more companies. In 2020, the Fair will cover an exhibition area of 160,000 square meters (+45%) and bring together 3,500 exhibitors (+40%).

New hall arrangement to improve sourcing efficiency

The Fair will occupy 8 halls in total, the new arrangement is as below:

Hall 9/10 Wholesale Distributor/Licensor/Agent

Hall 11 Creative & Design

Hall 12 Smart Home Appliances

Hall 13 Gift & Premium

Hall 14 China Mobile Electronic Fair

Hall 15 Kitchenware & Tableware

Hall 16 Houseware & Outdoors

Brand new theme zone – Design Gallery and Maker Gallery

The Design Gallery will showcase the newest creative and cultural products designed by independent designers and design studios to help trade buyers get to know more about Chinese designs and brands. While the Maker Gallery will bring together smart product manufacturers and display the most innovative products, letting buyers experience the futuristic technology of China.

Opening hours

May, 25-27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May, 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About the organizer

Reed Huabo Exhibitions Co., Ltd., a member of the UK-based Reed Exhibitions, is an influential exhibitions organizer in China's gift and houseware industry. The gift, houseware and general merchandise exhibition series organized by it is one of the biggest as well as the highly acclaimed exhibition brand in China.

For more info and get free tickets, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com

