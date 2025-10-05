Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day Returns to Paris

Innovation at the Service of Fashion

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 September 2025, Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day returned to Paris for its second edition, as part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's "Welcome to Paris" program. Organized by the Bay Area Sustainable Fashion Alliance (BASFA), with support from the Futian District Government in Shenzhen, the event featured collections by three womenswear companies: NEXY.CO, YINER, and LAURÈL (Ellassay Group). The aim was to promote cultural exchange and showcase the creativity of Chinese fashion on the international stage.

Three Distinct Visions of Modern Femininity

NEXY.CO, a high-end brand under EEKA Fashion Group, blends European refinement with Oriental heritage. Its Spring-Summer 2026 collection, The Time of MULAN, pays tribute to modern women—resilient and graceful like the magnolia flower.

YINER, the flagship brand of YINGER Fashion Group, merges Eastern and Western influences with subtle elegance. Its new collection, The Order of Nature, uses fruit as a metaphor for growth, guided by the golden spiral as a visual theme.

LAURÈL, originally founded in Munich and now under Ellassay Group, draws from Bauhaus aesthetics and German craftsmanship. Its latest collection, The Eternity of Order, emphasizes geometric structure and timeless femininity through bold tailoring and natural materials.

Futian: China's Rising Fashion Hub

Located in central Shenzhen, Futian District is emerging as a strategic pillar of China's fashion industry, alongside finance and tech. In 2024, the added value of the fashion industry accounted for 15% of regional GDP, with over 1,700 significant enterprises generating more than 524 billion yuan in annual revenue. Anchored by the Bay Area Fashion Center, home to 30+ top brands, Futian is now an innovation-driven fashion cluster with global influence.

Partnerships and Innovation

This edition featured an MOU signing between BASFA and Luxurynsight, a French SaaS platform supporting global expansion for luxury brands. Futian's brands and designers will now gain access to top-tier analytics tools.

The event also integrated emerging technologies, with an AI-generated soundtrack accompanying the runway blending tradition with digital artistry.

The district is also making advancements in smart wearables, digital avatars, and AI-powered fashion.

With initiatives like the Istituto Marangoni's new China campus in Futian, the district cements its role as a future-forward fashion epicenter.

Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day in Paris 2025 celebrated design, innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration—redefining China's place in global fashion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788003/iMAGE1.jpg