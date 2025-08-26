SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26, 2025, the Shenzhen Downtown Duty Free Shop, located in the UpperHills of Futian District, Shenzhen, grandly opened. The shop offers duty-free products to international travelers departing China from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport within 60 days via international flights. Customers can enjoy price 11%-25% lower than those at tax-inclusive counters. Additionally, eligible goods purchased for tax refund upon departure offer a refund rate of 9%.

Shenzhen Downtown Duty Free Shop Opens, Offering Multiple Benefits for Cross-Border Travelers

Shenzhen is a popular first-stop destination for international tourists entering China. Renowned as a global hub of technology, Shenzhen is home to headquarters of tech giants such as Huawei, Tencent, DJI and BYD, and is beloved by tech enthusiasts worldwide for its electronic products.

The product offerings at the Shenzhen Downtown Duty Free Shop are equally distinctive. In addition to international tech brands, the store features a wide range of products from HUAWEI, HONOR, ViVO, iFLYTEK, UBTECH humanoid robots, RingConn smart rings, Timekettle translation earbuds, Insta360, and more. It also covers 19 major categories, including beauty and skin care, watches and jewelry, and high-end alcohol, bringing together a diverse array of internationally renowned brands such as Estée Lauder, La Mer, Clarins, Moutai, and Fenjiu.

Spanning nearly 3,000 square meters, the Shop offers an immersive commercial experience. It pioneers an upgraded duty-free retail model with a "duty-free + taxable", "imported + domestic" and "offline + online" business approach. As one of the first eight downtown duty-free shops established in China, it is also the first to provide a "cloud tax refund" service. Its "instant tax refund upon purchase" model fully demonstrates the Shenzhen Speed.

During the opening period, the Shop will launch limited-time coupons, including discounts, lucky draws, and complimentary experience vouchers. UpperHills members can also enjoy exclusive benefits such as "10x membership points," with some duty-free products offering discounts of 50% off.

Located at the geographical hub near both Huanggang and Futian Port, UpperHills is home to two hotels, MUJI HOTEL and Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. It connects to Lianhuashan Park and Bijiashan Sports Park via SkyBridges, integrating green ecology into the commercial district. Its international consumption atmosphere attracts 46 million visitors annually. Within a 2-kilometer radius, cultural and tourism destinations such as Shenzhen Sports Center, Shenzhen Museum, and Shenzhen Concert Hall offer cross-border business and leisure travelers a unique experience of "duty-free shopping, luxury stays, and ecological park exploration."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758000/Shenzhen_Downtown_Duty_Free_Shop_Opens_Offering_Multiple_Benefits_Cross_Border.jpg