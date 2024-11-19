Shemaroo Entertainment and PWR Chain Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize India's Digital Entertainment through Blockchain Innovation

~ ShemarooVerse, exclusively launching on PWR Chain, merges Shemaroo Entertainment's extensive content library with advanced blockchain technology. ~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shemaroo Entertainment, a leader in India's media and entertainment industry for over six decades, has announced a strategic partnership with PWR Chain, an advanced Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure. Through this alliance, PWR Chain becomes the official blockchain partner for ShemarooVerse, Shemaroo Entertainment's immersive platform set to deliver next-generation immersive content. This partnership is a landmark step in India's entertainment and technology landscape, combining Shemaroo's vast content offerings with PWR Chain's scalable and environmentally efficient blockchain capabilities.

ShemarooVerse x PWR Chain

With an expansive digital footprint across more than 50 content channels on YouTube, Shemaroo Entertainment commands over 200 million subscribers and garners 100 million views daily across diverse categories, including Bollywood, regional, television, devotional, and children's entertainment. ShemarooVerse will leverage PWR Chain's high-speed, decentralized infrastructure to create an immersive, interactive digital experience for audiences in India and beyond.

PWR Chain's blockchain technology is among the most sustainable, operating with minimal carbon footprint. Unlike conventional blockchains that require high energy resources, PWR Chain achieves high throughput with minimal power, processing over 300,000 transactions per second while using only a single CPU core per validator node. This efficiency allows ShemarooVerse to scale seamlessly without environmental impact, setting a new standard in green blockchain technology for the entertainment industry.

As Shemaroo Entertainment transitions its expansive IP portfolio onto the blockchain, PWR Chain's infrastructure offers creators unique opportunities to monetize their content through tokenization and digital collectibles, a pivotal innovation in India's content landscape.

The advanced interoperability and scalability of PWR Chain enables ShemarooVerse to leverage PWR Chain's developer-friendly design, the first blockchain that allows deploying full software applications in traditional coding languages. By leveraging PWR Chain's instant finality and quantum-resistant security, ShemarooVerse offers users a secure, dynamic, and immersive digital space for authentic engagement with Shemaroo's iconic content.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "Partnering with PWR Chain marks a transformative leap in digital engagement for Shemaroo Entertainment. ShemarooVerse will benefit from the speed, scalability, and sustainability of PWR Chain's blockchain infrastructure, offering audiences a more immersive, secure entertainment experience. We are thrilled to bring ShemarooVerse to life in a way that resonates with the evolving preferences of digital consumers."

Melanie Mohr, CEO at PWR Labs, added, "Shemaroo Entertainment's leadership in Indian entertainment provides an ideal platform to demonstrate PWR Chain's high-performance, eco-friendly blockchain technology. This partnership not only underscores the potential of blockchain for enhancing digital experiences but also positions PWR Chain to drive growth and create engaging opportunities within India's entertainment industry."

This partnership highlights Shemaroo's commitment to digital innovation and sets a precedent for India's entertainment industry by bridging traditional media with Web3. By exclusively hosting ShemarooVerse on PWR Chain, Shemaroo Entertainment and PWR Chain are set to reshape India's digital landscape, offering creators and fans new, dynamic ways to engage with content.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561483/ShemarooVerse_x_PWR_Chain.jpg