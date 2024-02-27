Shelly Group premiers a wide range of new products at Light and Building 2024

The latest IoT devices take facility and home automation to the next level with extra durability

SOFIA, Bulgaria and MUNICH, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("the Company" / "Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, reveals more than 10 new products at Light and Building 2024, the international event with focus on lighting trends, the electrification and digitalization of home and building service technology and connected security technology. The new IoT devices cover different communication protocols from Bluetooth to Z-Wave to enable seamless automation in indoor and outdoor settings.

Shelly BLU Button Tough1 and Shelly BLU H&T

Shelly BLU Button Tough1 supports multi-click action and strong encryption, featuring a long battery life. With its extra durability, the action and scenes activation button is built to resist water and dust, making it reliable in harsh environments. Users can carry it everywhere with them with confidence providing convenient access to their smart home controls.

The all-new Shelly BLU H&T sensor strikes with a compact size that measures temperature and humidity levels with utmost precision. Shelly BLU H&T is built to withstand dust and water, making it reliable for both indoor and outdoor settings. When integrated with additional Shelly devices, it enables smooth climate control automation, maintaining a comfortable and healthy environment.

"Creating new products is in the DNA of our company and we've put a lot of passion into the latest Shelly and Shelly Qubino products. The extra level of protection of our new Shelly BLU Button Tough1 and Shelly BLU H&T provides more durability, which transforms the button into a compact remote control, enabling seamless facility and home automation. Shelly Qubino Wave Mini series are also a great addition to our portfolio, offering greater convenience to our customers with its smaller size.", comments Dimitar Dimitrov, founder and CEO of Shelly Group.

"We plan to continue our year-over-year growth and aim at even more successful 2024. Broadening of our product portfolio is essential for increasing our revenue and achieving our annual targets. By constantly expanding the range of our IoT solutions and strategically targeting new regions for expansion in Europe and the rest of the world, we intent to achieve higher market penetration and strengthen our position.", adds Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Shelly Group.

Shelly Qubino Wave Mini series for extra convenience

Designed with convenience in mind, the brand-new mini switches Wave 1 Mini, Wave 1PM Mini, Wave PM Mini have all the capabilities of the standard devices, combined into a compact and space-saving form factor. With their size reduced by 35% compared to their predecessors, Shelly Qubino Wave Mini series are perfect for those tight spaces where traditional modules simply won't fit. Despite their small size, the devices don't compromise on performance or functionality.

Shelly Group is investing in strengthening its local presence by offering a new range of devices to the market in Australia and New Zealand. Wave 1, Wave 1PM, Wave 2PM and Wave Shutter offer a wide range of automations for homes and businesses and are compatible with all Z-Wave-certified gateways and over 4,000 Z-Wave devices.

At Light and Building 2024 Shelly Group unveils electricians search tool to help its customers in Germany

Shelly assists its German customers who need help in installing Shelly devices by providing a free search tool on shelly.com. The tool enables users to find an electrician nearby quickly and easily by entering their postal code or specific area. To maximize the size of the database and ensure better coverage throughout Germany, electricians should sign up into the Shelly's platform at: www.shelly.com/de/installateursuche.

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

Media Contact:

Keara Donnelly, Berkeley Communications

Keara.donnelly@berkeleypr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307141/Shelly_Group_Logo.jpg