Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum's Inmā Emirates Holdings Opens Grant Applications for Climate, Agriculture, Energy, and Resilience Ventures Globally

The Dubai-based platform founded by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum will award grants to support scalable, commercially viable technologies with measurable public benefit

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmā Emirates Holdings, the Dubai-based holding company established to consolidate the impact investing previously conducted through Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum's family office, today announced an initiative to support ventures developing scalable solutions across climate resilience, food security, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental adaptation.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum’s Inmā Emirates Holdings Launches Grant Program To Help Scale Climate Resilience Ventures

The initiative represents Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook's commitment to environmental sustainability and practical climate action. With the formation of Inma, His Highness set out to explicitly direct the platform's focus toward sectors where private investment and development partnerships can support a greener and more sustainable future.

"The most important climate and sustainability solutions will not succeed on technical promise alone – they need a path to deployment, local relevance, and the operational discipline to prove they can deliver measurable benefits for communities, governments, and markets," said Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook, founder and chairman of Inmā Emirates Holdings. "Through this open call, we want to identify ventures that are ready to move from validation to practical implementation, especially in regions where resilience, food security, energy access, and environmental adaptation are becoming urgent priorities."

Entrepreneurs and social impact enterprises are invited to submit applications during the open call period, beginning today and closing 31 August, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. BST.

The open call is designed for companies building practical technologies that can deliver measurable public benefit while demonstrating commercial durability. Inmā intends to award one or more selected companies over a 12-month period. Individual award amounts may vary.

Applicants must be private-sector companies or founder-led ventures. Nonprofits, university-incubated entities, and research labs are not eligible.

The grant program reflects Inmā's operating philosophy of collaboration, foresight, responsibility, and adaptability, and builds on the company's broader focus on private impact investment, sustainable development ventures, and large-scale projects across emerging markets. Inmā was established to apply institutional discipline to relationship-driven investing while keeping the focus on delivery, durability, and measurable outcomes.

Priority sectors for the open call include meteorology and weather intelligence, climate change adaptation or mitigation, deforestation prevention and restoration, agriculture technology, precision farming, food security, electric vehicle technology, solar energy, renewable power access, desert control, land restoration, water-stress adaptation, and adjacent technologies that strengthen environmental resilience, essential services, or sustainable private-sector growth.

Inmā is especially interested in companies addressing concrete environmental, agricultural, energy, mobility, or resilience challenges. Strong applications will clearly explain who is affected, why existing tools are insufficient, and why the problem matters now. Example problem areas include extreme rainfall forecasting, drought and flood preparedness, crop resilience, irrigation optimization, power reliability, desertification, and climate-driven food insecurity.

Applicants should have, at minimum, defensible intellectual property, proprietary technology, or a differentiated technical process, along with a working prototype, proof of concept, pilot, field validation, or technical demonstration. Concept-only ideas without technical validation are unlikely to be competitive.

Priority will be given to companies that can demonstrate both innovation and execution capacity. Stronger applicants will have existing customers, users, pilots, signed partnerships, early revenue or a credible path to revenue, deployment data, field results, measurable user outcomes, and a defined plan for geographic expansion, public-sector partnership, enterprise adoption, or infrastructure integration.

Applicants should be prepared to define the outcomes they expect to deliver and how those outcomes will be measured. Relevant KPIs may include farmers reached, forecast accuracy, crop loss reduction, yield improvement, water savings, energy generated or stored, jobs created, income uplift, and service uptime.

Applications will be reviewed based on mission fit, problem significance, technical strength, proof of concept, market need, scalability, impact measurement, team quality, capital efficiency, and durability.

Applicants must submit materials via email with a PDF attachment to grantapplications@inma.co by 31 August, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. BST.

Application materials should include: company name, headquarters, founding year, website, founder and leadership team bios, sector category, problem statement, product or service description, current stage of development, technical differentiation, proof of concept or deployment evidence, current users or partners, business and revenue model, grant amount requested, proposed use of funds, 12-month deployment or scale plan, key risks and mitigation plan, impact metrics currently tracked, impact metrics expected from grant support, and supporting materials such as pitch decks, technical documentation, demo links, pilot results, customer references, or letters of support.

About Inmā Emirates Holdings

Inmā Emirates Holdings is a Dubai-based holding company founded by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to advance responsible investment and development partnerships across emerging markets. Derived from the Arabic term meaning growth and sustainability, Inmā serves as a platform for public-private collaboration in technology, infrastructure, and real estate.

The company's work is guided by the values of collaboration, foresight, responsibility, and adaptability, and its mission is to promote sustainable growth by aligning capital, expertise, and policy in projects that deliver measurable impact. Inmā's portfolio spans multiple regions, supporting governments and businesses in developing scalable, long-term solutions that enhance economic resilience and improve quality of life.

Contacts

Media Contact: media@inmaholdings.co

Grant Application Contact: grantapplications@inma.co

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