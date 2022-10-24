Sheet Face Mask Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period: TMR Study

The global sheet face mask market is anticipated to benefit from rising skin care understanding and increase in female employment across various industries

The Europe market for skin care products is predicted to expand as a result of an increase in retail sales of cosmetics

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global sheet face mask market stood at US$ 320.5 Mn. The global market is predicted to expand 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is predicted that the global sheet face mask market likely to touch value of US$ 713.8 Mn by 2031. The global sheet face mask market is being driven by the increasing incidences of skin diseases and greater focus on aesthetic appeal. Due to its portability and ease of use, ready-to-use skin care solutions are becoming more popular. Due to growing concern regarding the damaging effects of chemicals on the skin, there is a growing demand for natural skincare products. There are many skins whitening products available in the market, and organic sheet masks are considered best sheet mask for skin whitening.

In developing countries, the market for hygiene products is expanding due to increasing male attention toward personal care items. Leading producer of cosmetic face sheet masks are selling personalized face masks made from sustainable materials that are made with active substances. In order to sell their products, they are also investing a significantly on celebrity endorsements as well as social media and OTT ads.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global sheet face mask substrate market segment outlook is being driven by rising desire for beautiful, healthy skin. Changes in aesthetic standards, particularly in Asia Pacific , are driving up demand for sheet masks for males. Use of sheet face masks is anticipated to increase with the growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal, which is also one of the important trends in sheet face mask substrate market.

Global spending on personal care items has increased as a result of rising employment of women and rising discretionary income, which is expected to fuel demand for market demand for sheet face mask substrate. Due to growing issues about the harmful effects of chemicals on both environment and human health as a whole, organic skin care products are becoming more popular. As a result, the global sheet face mask market is likely to be driven by rising discretionary income and higher employment of women.

The cotton category is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the market over the forecast timeline. The natural sweating mechanism of the skin is not hampered by the cotton fabric's delicate porosity and texture, which is expected to propel the cotton category in the market.

Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on distribution channels, the online category is predicted to command the market during forecast timeframe. Online stores provide a wide range of goods based on different skin types, helps in immediate comparison between various face sheet masks. It also offers a wide range of brands, and a range of flavors. As a result, consumers are increasingly buying skin care items from online retailers.

Europe is anticipated to lead the global sheet face mask market during the forecast timeline. The regional market is being fueled by growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal and a rise in spending on skin care products.

Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Key Competitors

Star Skin Beauty Group AG

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

The Face Shop

Estee Lauder

Lancome Paris

Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Segmentation

Type

Non-woven

Cotton

Hydrogel

Bio-cellulose

Others

Category

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

Skin Type

Normal

Oily

Dry

Sensitive

Combination

Form

Wet

Dry

Price

Low

Medium

High

Customer Group

Men

Women

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

