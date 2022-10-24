Sheet Face Mask Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period: TMR Study

24 Oct, 2022, 13:30 BST
- The global sheet face mask market is anticipated to benefit from rising skin care understanding and increase in female employment across various industries
- The Europe market for skin care products is predicted to expand as a result of an increase in retail sales of cosmetics
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global sheet face mask market stood at US$ 320.5 Mn. The global market is predicted to expand 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is predicted that the global sheet face mask market likely to touch value of US$ 713.8 Mn by 2031. The global sheet face mask market is being driven by the increasing incidences of skin diseases and greater focus on aesthetic appeal. Due to its portability and ease of use, ready-to-use skin care solutions are becoming more popular. Due to growing concern regarding the damaging effects of chemicals on the skin, there is a growing demand for natural skincare products. There are many skins whitening products available in the market, and organic sheet masks are considered best sheet mask for skin whitening.
In developing countries, the market for hygiene products is expanding due to increasing male attention toward personal care items. Leading producer of cosmetic face sheet masks are selling personalized face masks made from sustainable materials that are made with active substances. In order to sell their products, they are also investing a significantly on celebrity endorsements as well as social media and OTT ads.
Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17687
Key Findings of Market Report
- The global sheet face mask substrate market segment outlook is being driven by rising desire for beautiful, healthy skin. Changes in aesthetic standards, particularly in Asia Pacific, are driving up demand for sheet masks for males. Use of sheet face masks is anticipated to increase with the growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal, which is also one of the important trends in sheet face mask substrate market.
- Global spending on personal care items has increased as a result of rising employment of women and rising discretionary income, which is expected to fuel demand for market demand for sheet face mask substrate. Due to growing issues about the harmful effects of chemicals on both environment and human health as a whole, organic skin care products are becoming more popular. As a result, the global sheet face mask market is likely to be driven by rising discretionary income and higher employment of women.
- The cotton category is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the market over the forecast timeline. The natural sweating mechanism of the skin is not hampered by the cotton fabric's delicate porosity and texture, which is expected to propel the cotton category in the market.
Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=17687
Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Growth Drivers
- Depending on distribution channels, the online category is predicted to command the market during forecast timeframe. Online stores provide a wide range of goods based on different skin types, helps in immediate comparison between various face sheet masks. It also offers a wide range of brands, and a range of flavors. As a result, consumers are increasingly buying skin care items from online retailers.
- Europe is anticipated to lead the global sheet face mask market during the forecast timeline. The regional market is being fueled by growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal and a rise in spending on skin care products.
Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=17687
Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Key Competitors
- Star Skin Beauty Group AG
- Tonymoly Co. Ltd.
- Boss Biological Technique Ltd.
- The Face Shop
- Estee Lauder
- Lancome Paris
Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Segmentation
Type
- Non-woven
- Cotton
- Hydrogel
- Bio-cellulose
- Others
Category
- Natural/Organic
- Synthetic
Skin Type
- Normal
- Oily
- Dry
- Sensitive
- Combination
Form
- Wet
- Dry
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Customer Group
- Men
- Women
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Consumer Goods Research Reports
Skin Care Products Market- Skin care products market is expected to reach the value of US$ 269.2 Bn by the end of 2031
Spas and Beauty Salons Market- Spas and Beauty Salons Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 244.52 Bn by the end of 2031
Facial Care Market- Asia-Pacific Facial Care Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 88.4 Bn by the end of 2031
Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Cosmetic Skin Care Market is expected to reach US$ 154.7 Bn by the end of 2031
Hair Care Products Market- Hair Care Products Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 72 Bn by the end of 2031
Sun Care Market- Sun Care Market is expected to reach US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031
Hair Removal Products Market- Hair Removal Products Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2031
Hand Dryer Market- Hand Dryer Market is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article