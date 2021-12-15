Shea Butter Market value worth $3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Refined shea butter market is projected to register around 7.5% CAGR through 2027. Refined shea butter is a processed form of raw or virgin shea butter. It contains unique proteins and minerals such as potassium and magnesium. It is used in the food and beverage sector as an alternative to vegetable oils, especially in the chocolate and confectionery industries. It also finds vast application in cosmetic industry on account of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and ability to boost collagen production which helps to rejuvenate and nourish the damaged skin.

Refined shea butter industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% up to 2027 owing to characteristics such as excellent antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Shea butter market for food and beverages exceeded USD 1,140 million in 2020 and is set to achieve a significant CAGR in the coming years driven by increasing consumption of convenience food products due to busy and hectic life schedule.

Some of the key players operating in the market are, O.K.D organic products, Akoma International Ltd, Growmore Exim Private Ltd , Croda Internatioand , International oils & fats Ltd , AAK AB, Bunge Limited, The Savannah Fruits Company and others.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period owing to the rapid development of personal care & cosmetic industry.

Asia Pacific shea butter market is expected to surpass USD 390 million by 2027. rapid development of personal care & cosmetic industry is anticipated to propel the product demand. Growing consumer focus towards personal hygiene and appearance coupled with the increasing disposable income has raise the adoption of skin care & beauty products which drives the demand of shea butter in the region. Increasing penetration of ecommerce has boosted the online sales of personal care & cosmetics in recent years thereby boosting the market expansion.

Shea butter improves the texture and appearance of the skin and has a healing effect thus used in personal care and cosmetics. Shea butter is widely used in toners, moisturizing creams and lotions as an anti-aging and anti-rooting agent for treating acne and blemishes, moisturizing dry skin, restoring skin elasticity.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.