She Loves Tech, World's Largest Startup Competition For Women and Technology Helps Startups Raise More Than USD100m in Its 5th Year

She Loves Tech opened its 2019 Global Conference by announcing over USD100m funding raised by finalist startups in five years. Co-founders Virginia Tan, Rhea See and Leanne Robers stated, "Our mission is to attract top female entrepreneurs and the best startups in the She-Economy. By giving them a global stage, we hope to take them to the next level, the funding raised so far is testament to the success of that mission."

Winners from each round received an all-expenses paid trip to Beijing and an exclusive week-long bootcamp before pitching at the global finals in front of international investors and tech executives. The winning team will also receive a cash prize of USD15,000 from Teja Ventures, She Loves Tech's official venture partner and Asia's first gender-lens VC fund. The 15 finalist teams also stand to win investments from multiple She Loves Tech-affiliated funds, including ADB Ventures, She Loves Tech's official impact partner.

Germany-based startup, Phantasma Labs, a platform to help self-driving systems predict and understand human behavior using virtual stimulation, emerged as winner of the She Loves Tech 2019 competition. Maria Meier, Co-founder and CTO of Phantasma Labs said: "It feels powerful to be around so many inspiring women entrepreneurs, especially in our field which needs more. We are really grateful to She Loves Tech for providing a platform to meet outstanding founders and gain exposure to top investors and mentors."

On the same day, the She Loves Tech Conference, with the theme of "Tech for Good", also hosted leading entrepreneurs and investors as speakers including Cindy Mi, Founder & CEO of VIPKID, one of the top edtech companies in the world, Bin Li, Founder of NIO, a unicorn electric car company, Natalie Wang, Founder of Glamor APP, Shirley Wu, Senior Vice President of Dell Technologies, Nicole Chen, Managing Director of Refinitiv China, Ilaria Chan, Group Advisor for Social Impact Investments of GRAB, Daniel Hersson, Investment Lead of ADB Ventures, James Chou, Managing Director & CEO, Microsoft for Startups Greater China, Japan & Korea, and Jaff Shen, Founder & CEO of Leping Foundation.

