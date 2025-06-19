ShawKwei & Partners Completes Acquisition and Delisting of PEC Ltd

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShawKwei & Partners ("ShawKwei"), an Asian private equity industrial investor, has completed the US$165 million acquisition and final delisting of PEC Ltd ("PEC") from the Singapore Exchange. The PEC acquisition is by Liberty Energy Solutions Ltd ("Liberty Energy"), an investment platform established under the control of ShawKwei.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Singapore, PEC is a well-established provider of maintenance and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. PEC reported revenue of US$305 million, net profit of US$12 million, and a net cash position of US$110 million for the twelve months ending 31 December 2024. Please visit www.peceng.com for more information on PEC.

Liberty Energy currently has two other wholly owned subsidiaries with CR3 Group ("CR3"), a leading energy engineering solutions leader, and ZymeFlow LLC ("ZymeFlow"), an innovator in chemical decontamination technologies. This PEC acquisition accelerates Liberty Energy's strategic development as a global platform with best-in-class energy services. The integration of PEC's operational capabilities with Liberty Energy's existing subsidiaries establishes the sector's preeminent provider of comprehensive energy solutions across oil & gas and petrochemical industries with major operational offices in Singapore, Houston, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai.

Kyle Shaw, Founder and Managing Partner of ShawKwei and Chairman of Liberty Energy, stated: "This addition of PEC's operational expertise to Liberty Energy strengthens CR3's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, broadens the group's geographic spread of customers, and creates more opportunities for ZymeFlow's proprietary decontamination technology. There are tremendous opportunities with the changing energy industry and Liberty Energy is now best positioned to serve our global clients with world-class products and services."

PEC management will continue under the successful leadership of Chair Edna Ko and CEO Robert Dompeling as they now join Liberty Energy in meeting today's global energy service, product, and solution demands.

About ShawKwei & Partners

ShawKwei & Partners is a private equity fund manager investing in industrial and service companies with revenues between US$50-800 million operating across Asia, Europe, and the USA. After investing, ShawKwei & Partners helps improve a business by partnering with management to identify and realize sustainable performance improvements in sales growth, margin expansion, and capital efficiency. Kyle Shaw established ShawKwei & Partners in Hong Kong in 1998 after previously managing Asian private equity funds for the Tudor Investment Group and Security Pacific National Bank. Please visit www.shawkwei.com

About Liberty Energy Solutions

Liberty Energy Solutions is a global leader in energy engineering and proprietary technologies, serving oil & gas and petrochemical clients across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. With 200+ patents and 200+ annual plant turnarounds for industry leaders including Reliance, SPRC, Neste, Chevron, Nayara, Petronas, BP, and Shell, Liberty Energy through its subsidiaries delivers end-to-end solutions from decontamination to operational optimization, driving sustainable value across the energy sector. Please visit libertyenergy.group

About CR3 Pte Ltd

Founded in 1991 in Singapore, CR3 provides energy engineering solutions across 18 Asian countries, India, and the Middle East from operational bases in Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, and the UAE. CR3 is well known for handling mission-critical reactor catalysts used in refining, chemical, fertilizer, and heavy industrial plants for customers in asset-intensive industries such as energy production, chemical processing, and power generation. CR3 also offers equipment and plant maintenance, pipeline and process services, shutdowns and turnarounds, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions. Backed by a loyal workforce, strong customer relationships, and a wide network of technical partners, CR3 has built a reputation for excellence and is well-positioned to support the energy sector's transition to a lower-carbon future. Please visit www.CR3.group

About ZymeFlow LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ZymeFlow has over 35 years of experience pioneering innovative chemical decontamination solutions that are more effective, more environmentally friendly, and less wasteful than alternative methods. As an industry leader, ZymeFlow continues to develop proprietary chemistries and application technologies such as ZymeFlow® Pro, Rezyd-HP®, CatZyme®, and ZymeFlow® LNG. Its diverse, 100% biodegradable product line helps clients meet sustainability goals, reduce downtime, and lower costs across refining, petrochemical, and LNG facilities onshore and offshore in over 55 countries. Supported by one of the most experienced operations teams in the industry, ZymeFlow's patented, eco-friendly solutions optimize facility performance, reduce carbon footprints, and drive green initiatives. Please visit www.ZymeFlow.com

