Sharpsmart Investment Strengthens NHS Waste Service Resilience and Greener Logistics in Normanton

The major improvement project supports NHS waste service reliability, electric-vehicle readiness, and local environmental protection.

WAKEFIELD, England, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpsmart has completed a major improvement project at its Normanton Plant, strengthening one of its key UK sites supporting safe, reliable, and lower-carbon healthcare waste services for NHS and private healthcare customers.

The project has added more than 23,000 ft2 of usable operational space and introduced improved drainage, underground water management systems, flood defence controls, electric vehicle charging provision and safer vehicle movement.

Together, the improvements help vehicles move through the depot more efficiently, reducing avoidable delays and supporting the service resilience that healthcare waste producers rely on.

Whilst the most visible change is a cleaner, safer hard-standing yard, much of the project's value sits beneath the surface. The site now includes systems designed to manage stormwater, control surface water discharge and help protect the nearby watercourse.

The project included ecological planning and biodiversity considerations. Following the removal of vegetation during the development, Sharpsmart worked with ecology specialists to support biodiversity offsetting, including planting and long-term maintenance arrangements designed to balance the environmental impact of the works.

This investment also supports Sharpsmart's move towards lower-carbon logistics, with provision for 11 electric vehicle charge point locations and a twin-cable 80 kW DC fast-charging solution at the site.

The Normanton facility plays an important role in Sharpsmart's UK operations, supporting interfacility movements, sharps-processing activities, and healthcare waste logistics. As demand has grown, the site needed to become more resilient, efficient and future-ready.

Before the works, parts of the rear yard were affected by poor drainage, flooding, mud and limited usable space. Vehicles and trailers could be difficult to move, creating pressure on drivers and site teams.

Following the investment, drivers can now enter the site, drop and collect trailers, turn vehicles around and get back on the road more efficiently. For NHS estates, facilities and waste teams, that matters because reliable healthcare waste services depend on the smooth movement of vehicles, containers and materials behind the scenes, not just at the point of collection.

Dameon Ward, Sharpsmart's National Engineering Manager and the Project Lead, said: "This was never just about creating more yard space. Much of the most important work has happened underground, from water management and drainage controls to measures that protect the nearby watercourse. The result is a cleaner, safer and more practical site that's better prepared for the future."

Additional safety and site improvements included new flood lighting, upgraded heavy-duty reclaimed plastic fencing, cleaner hard-standing areas around the building, electric gates operated by driver PDAs and swipe cards, and a dedicated pedestrian gate to reduce the need for visitors to use the HGV entrance.

One Sharpsmart driver described the completed works as "a game changer for us and the site."

Paul Simpson, Sharpsmart's National Operations Manager, said: "Healthcare waste collections depend on what happens behind the scenes as much as what happens at the customer site. These improvements help vehicles move through Normanton more easily, giving us greater resilience as demand grows and supporting the reliable service our healthcare partners deserve."

The planning and approval stage took around six months, including flood risk, ecology and local authority considerations. Construction was completed in approximately six and a half weeks, followed by a curing period before the yard became fully usable.

Sharpsmart said the project reflects its continued commitment to building safer, more sustainable and more reliable healthcare waste infrastructure across the UK.

Company info:

Sharpsmart Ltd entered the UK healthcare market in 2000, introducing reusable sharps containment systems designed to support safer, more sustainable and more efficient clinical waste management.

Today, Sharpsmart works with over 100 acute hospitals and thousands of other healthcare providers across the UK delivering specialist healthcare waste services, reusable containment solutions, transport, treatment and compliance-led support and consultancy. With a focus on safety, sustainability, service reliability and clinical expertise, Sharpsmart helps healthcare organisations manage waste in a way that protects people, supports operational efficiency and reduces environmental impact.

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