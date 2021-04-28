Sharon Stone and Hayley Sales Announce Their Debut Single "Never Before" Out Now!

WORLDSOUND/ INGROOVES/ UMG is proud to announce the first single and collaboration between bold singer/songwriter Hayley Sales and multi-talented Hollywood icon Sharon Stone. – "Never Before."

"Never Before," the romantically cinematic ballad highlights Sales' breathtakingly impassioned vocals combined with Sharon Stone's timeless, sincere and captivating storytelling.



The duo effortlessly wrote "Never Before" after bonding over their shared experiences of love, loss, and vintage music. The result is a timeless song that oozes soul, jazz, and classic pop influences with a contemporary reimagined twist.

"'Never Before' is a track that fits squarely into the Great American Songbook lane thanks to straightforward lyrics and a heart-swooning melody that achieved their goal of telling an elegant, no-fuss love story." -- Gil Kaufman / Billboard Magazine / April 2021

"I showed up at her house with a handful of nerves and excitement…I'd never done a co-write before and had no idea what to expect or how to even go about it. The second she walked into the room, all that went away. She was so warm and gracious, so absolutely unpretentious and open. Sharon asked me if one song could explain who you to the world, what would it be? At first, I didn't know. Then I realized …Romance. Romance moves me. Not just in that typical fall in love type of romance, but romance as a way of life…A way of walking, heart all messy and exposed, into everything. With that, we began to write." - Hayley Sales

"What a pleasure it has been to work with Hayley, she is a true artist. She cares more about getting the truth of her art right than anything else. I cannot wait to be there to see her sing this on stage. Maybe even more than hearing on the radio. She is gorgeous, pure, true: the real deal." - Sharon Stone

Click to watch the "Never Before" music video

