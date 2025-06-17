Sharjah to Host World Congress for Inclusion 2025 -- First Time in the Middle East and North African Region

SHARJAH, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for the region, the emirate of Sharjah will host the World Congress of Inclusion International for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), drawing participation from more than 115 countries. The event will take place from September 15 to 17, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme "We Are Inclusion."

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 18th World Congress is one of the most influential global gatherings focused on advancing the rights of people with intellectual disabilities and their families - promoting inclusion around the world.

Organized by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in collaboration with Inclusion International, the Congress serves as a key forum for exchanging ideas, sharing success stories, and addressing the challenges facing individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS, commented. "We are proud that Sharjah is hosting this global event for the first time in the MENA region. Hosting the congress reflects the emirate's vision of building communities where people with intellectual disabilities have a real voice and influence in shaping policies and decisions."

Thought leaders, government officials, policy experts, and advocates from around the world are expected to contribute, making the congress a strategic platform for shaping actionable recommendations. 850 participants, professionals, and representatives of local, regional, and international organisations, family members and Self advocates from across five global regions are expected to attend this global event.

The three-day event will address critical topics, including inclusive education, community and family support, employment, humanitarian services, healthcare, deinstitutionalisation, legal decision-making, social protection, self-advocacy, and capacity building for organisations working in the disability sector.

Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, emphasized the Congress's global importance: "The World Congress is the most important gathering of our global movement. Self-advocates, families, and organizations lead the conversation about what inclusion means in real life, showing through their actions that we are inclusion."

Early registration is now open at a discounted rate via the official website:

https://inclusion.eventsair.com/world-congress

Full version of the release and photos are available via link

