Sharjah Sports and Fitness Center Market to Surpass USD 142.88 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Sharjah Sports and Fitness Center Market Segments - by Facilities Types (Gymnasium, Spa Area, Sauna Room, Steam Room, Massage Room, Boxing Arena, Padel Courts, and Football Court), End-users (Male, Female, and Children), and Country (Sharjah) - Sharjah Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 111.44 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 142.88 million expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% by the end of 2031. The growing trend for only female/ladies fitness centers is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Thumbay Group

Venue3 Health Club

Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club

Landmark Group

Powerhouse Gym

GymNation

Sharjah Ladies Club

AQUA Middle East FZC

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include facilities types, end-users, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Sharjah Sports and Fitness Center Market

Sharjah is projected to hold a considerable share of the market in the coming years, due to rising awareness regarding the benefits of sports and fitness centers among consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

A sports and fitness center are the optimum space for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It is either a community, commercial establishment, or institutionally funded facility.

Sports and fitness center is for exercise, sports, and other physical activities. It offers indoor and outdoor fitness and health activities and amenities such as a golf course, outdoor pool, and running tracks.

Cultural shift is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period as it transforms the nation's physical landscape, cultural shifts that swept across multiple generations, and the leisure habits and attitudes of millions globally.

Rising number of collaborations between sports & fitness centers and hotels is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements in fitness equipment have improved the exercise experience for individuals is anticipated to create new opportunities in the market.

The gymnasium segment is anticipated to account for a major market share during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about health.

segment is anticipated to account for a major market share during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about health. The male segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing inclination of the male population towards fitness.

Read 111 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Sharjah Sports and Fitness Center Market Segments - by Facilities Types (Gymnasium, Spa Area, Sauna Room, Steam Room, Massage Room, Boxing Arena, Padel Courts, and Football Court), End-users (Male, Female, and Children), and Country (Sharjah) - Sharjah Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Facilities Types

Gymnasium

Spa Area

Sauna Room

Steam Room

Massage Room

Boxing Arena

Padel Courts

Football Court

End-users

Male

Female

Children

Country

Sharjah

